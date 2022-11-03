Element Critical Launches Suite of Network, Cloud, & Security Solutions to Augment Their Data Center Platform

Element Critical's expanded products address

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical today announces an expanded value-added product portfolio in concert with its robust retail and wholesale colocation platform. The addition of network, cloud, and security services will enable current and future customers the flexibility to drive operational efficiency and interconnection performance across all facets of their IT environments.

The new product portfolio showcases Element Critical's growth and commitment to driving momentum for hybrid offerings.

Element Critical data centers are situated in key growth markets, Chicago, Austin, Houston, Silicon Valley, and Virginia, which have significant demand for these services. The new solutions showcase Element Critical's growth and commitment to driving momentum for hybrid offerings. The new suite includes the following:

EC IP-Blend : Blended bandwidth provides customers with improved speeds, resiliency, and lower latency through redundant, industry-leading Internet Service Providers (ISPs). With EC IP-Blend, customers can be confident that business services will remain online and available.





EC Defend : Element Critical's no-compromise IP solution is designed to protect businesses from service disruptions or downtime from distributed denial-of-service attacks ( DDoS ). EC Defend offers all the benefits of EC IP-Blend in addition to DDoS monitoring and active mitigation services.





EC Cloud Connect: An SDN-enabled direct cloud on-ramp is available through Megaport's interconnection platform. Direct cloud connectivity to cloud and SaaS providers offers greater performance predictability over a secure private network, significantly reducing data transfer costs.





EC Extend: Professional services provide an extension of our customer's IT team, helping customers navigate their digital transformation with greater success through fully customizable support services. Services include NOC Management, Monitoring, Disaster Recovery, Backup, Business Continuity Services, Security Services, and Network Design & Implementation.

"Enterprise interconnection is a critical business enabler, driving digital innovation upon highly efficient network architectures. These transformative services span across all IT stacks and are built on colocation and digital infrastructure, integrated with multi-cloud solutions," says Steve Weaver, chief revenue officer. "Mission-critical connectivity solutions augmenting our hybrid-ready colocation services are more essential than ever for customers."

Colocation infrastructure continues to be an important component of enterprise IT for organizations looking to protect their brand, stabilize costs, and maximize workload performance. Enhanced network, cloud enablement, and security services elevate the user experience while customers maintain IT operational control. Element Critical remains committed to offering the best combination of performance, security, location, and agility for all customer solutions.

About Element Critical

Element Critical is among the fastest growing data center service providers in the United States, with locations in Chicago, Austin, Houston, Silicon Valley, and Virginia. Led by an executive team comprised of industry veterans, the company boasts an expanding portfolio of hybrid-ready facilities in strategic markets across the country and a steadfast commitment to meeting the diverse needs of today's business and technology leaders. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com.

