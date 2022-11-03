Yardi Drives Commitment to Care at CALA Fall Conference

Technology vendor sponsors awards celebration luncheon at 2022 assisted living summit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.,, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® proudly returns as a sponsor and exhibitor for the CALA Fall Conference & Tradeshow, an annual gathering of today's leaders in the senior living industry. The California Assisted Living Association (CALA) will host the 2022 convention in Palm Springs on Nov. 7-9.

Senior living professionals, from CEOs to executive directors, will come together for educational presentations and breakout sessions during CALA 2022. Areas of focus include overcoming challenges in the workplace, critical considerations for providing care and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn continuing education units throughout the conference.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 CALA is offering an awards celebration luncheon sponsored by Yardi. The event will honor Excellence in Service Award recipients who provide superior care and service in their respective communities.

"The CALA Fall Conference is an exceptional setting for leaders to discuss workforce development, resident care and technology," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Joining the convention and speaking to these professionals directly generates progress, as we learn exactly what communities are facing and how we can best support them. We also relish the opportunity to join CALA in celebrating outstanding service across the industry."

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth 60 to learn how the Yardi Senior Living Suite supports industry providers. Schedule time to meet with Yardi at CALA.

About CALA

The California Assisted Living Association (CALA) represents the state's Residential Care

Facilities for the Elderly, which encompass Assisted Living, Memory Care and Continuing Care Retirement Communities. CALA offers tools that support daily operations and quality care for residents, as well as opportunities to participate in ongoing advocacy efforts. For more information, visit caassistedliving.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

