Arcland Acquires Two Facilities in Virginia and Maryland

Kensington, MD Property Believed to be the Largest Single Self Storage Property Sale Ever in Metropolitan D.C.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcland Property Company, a dominant self-storage owner in the region is pleased to announce the acquisition of two facilities in Virginia and Maryland. In an off market transaction, Arcland acquired properties located at 4551 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304 and 3700 Plyers Mill Rd, Kensington, MD 20895, totaling nearly 281,000 square feet across approximately 3,100 storage units.

Anthony Piscitelli, Senior Vice President of Investments at Arcland stated, "We are thrilled to purchase two well run assets in core Washington, D.C. markets. This is the largest transaction of self-storage in the Mid-Atlantic and Kensington is one of the largest facilities in the Metropolitan D.C. They fit very well in our regionally dominant portfolio."

Self Storage Plus, a leading provider of third-party management services for storage properties in the mid-Atlantic region and the 12th self-storage management company in the nation listed by Inside Self-Storage Magazine's 2022 Top-Operators List, is pleased to manage these two locations for Arcland.

Self Storage Plus in Alexandria, VA: This 9 acre facility in the Eisenhower Ave Corridor offers drive-up storage units and outdoor parking spaces. With easy access from Interstate 495, this facility serves Landmark, Alexandria West, Huntington, and more. The City of Alexandria location has units ranging from smaller 3' by 4' to larger 10' by 40' units and is equipped with an on-site manager, 24-hour video recording, and vehicle, boat, and RV parking.

Self Storage Plus in Kensington, MD: This facility is conveniently off Connecticut Avenue on Plyers Mill Road. The location makes this optimal for residents and businesses of Kensington, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Silver Spring, and more. By offering a variety of unit sizes, smaller 5' by 5' and larger 10' by 30', the state-of-the-art facility provides convenient features like climate-controlled, elevator-accessible units, drive-up units, and 24-hour video recording.

ABOUT ARCLAND: Arcland is a real estate investment company that specializes in the development and acquisition of Class A self storage properties in the Washington DC, and Baltimore Metro area. Find out more about Arcland's properties and partnerships here.

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities throughout the Washington-Baltimore and Southeastern Region. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life ®.

