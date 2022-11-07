ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2022

Compared to October 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.7% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for October 2022 reached a total of 5.4 million passengers, 29.9% above the levels reported in October 2019.
Compared to October 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.7% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and Puerto Rico by 11.1%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia and Mexico was mainly driven by international traffic and in Puerto Rico by domestic traffic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods October 1 through October 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
October
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
2,478,834
2,603,962
3,231,109
24.1
30.3
28,262,695
22,937,125
32,203,025
40.4
13.9
Domestic Traffic
1,417,569
1,397,246
1,744,724
24.9
23.1
13,784,943
12,073,842
15,113,944
25.2
9.6
International Traffic
1,061,265
1,206,716
1,486,385
23.2
40.1
14,477,752
10,863,283
17,089,081
57.3
18.0
San Juan, Puerto Rico
658,632
753,623
731,835
(2.9)
11.1
7,730,812
7,929,015
8,446,828
6.5
9.3
Domestic Traffic
595,129
699,807
666,465
(4.8)
12.0
6,910,267
7,511,733
7,707,810
2.6
11.5
International Traffic
63,503
53,816
65,370
21.5
2.9
820,545
417,282
739,018
77.1
(9.9)
Colombia
1,037,040
1,137,858
1,459,510
28.3
40.7
9,844,591
8,058,232
13,507,777
67.6
37.2
Domestic Traffic
886,874
969,903
1,209,483
24.7
36.4
8,344,540
6,881,661
11,266,321
63.7
35.0
International Traffic
150,166
167,955
250,027
48.9
66.5
1,500,051
1,176,571
2,241,456
90.5
49.4
Total Traffic
4,174,506
4,495,443
5,422,454
20.6
29.9
45,838,098
38,924,372
54,157,630
39.1
18.1
Domestic Traffic
2,899,572
3,066,956
3,620,672
18.1
24.9
29,039,750
26,467,236
34,088,075
28.8
17.4
International Traffic
1,274,934
1,428,487
1,801,782
26.1
41.3
16,798,348
12,457,136
20,069,555
61.1
19.5
Mexico Passenger Traffic
October
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,417,569
1,397,246
1,744,724
24.9
23.1
13,784,943
12,073,842
15,113,944
25.2
9.6
CUN
Cancun
758,707
839,056
1,010,502
20.4
33.2
7,462,241
7,381,467
8,687,227
17.7
16.4
CZM
Cozumel
11,085
17,478
17,222
(1.5)
55.4
158,887
138,862
148,660
7.1
(6.4)
HUX
Huatulco
57,042
58,929
75,147
27.5
31.7
632,923
504,021
727,229
44.3
14.9
MID
Merida
220,763
181,392
279,649
54.2
26.7
2,104,421
1,455,833
2,225,002
52.8
5.7
MTT
Minatitlan
12,173
7,597
8,522
12.2
(30.0)
117,488
76,017
82,750
8.9
(29.6)
OAX
Oaxaca
96,280
74,937
102,977
37.4
7.0
836,528
619,962
876,949
41.5
4.8
TAP
Tapachula
30,110
36,346
41,408
13.9
37.5
299,979
325,602
395,622
21.5
31.9
VER
Veracruz
125,608
94,920
108,180
14.0
(13.9)
1,161,016
817,091
1,010,657
23.7
(13.0)
VSA
Villahermosa
105,801
86,591
101,117
16.8
(4.4)
1,011,460
754,987
959,848
27.1
(5.1)
International Traffic
1,061,265
1,206,716
1,486,385
23.2
40.1
14,477,752
10,863,283
17,089,081
57.3
18.0
CUN
Cancun
1,011,657
1,141,366
1,404,465
23.1
38.8
13,682,731
10,203,634
16,126,304
58.0
17.9
CZM
Cozumel
14,750
22,174
30,082
35.7
103.9
301,342
281,332
400,649
42.4
33.0
HUX
Huatulco
1,943
1,448
1,435
(0.9)
(26.1)
109,602
20,421
66,534
225.8
(39.3)
MID
Merida
14,529
16,147
23,892
48.0
64.4
171,793
153,079
216,651
41.5
26.1
MTT
Minatitlan
441
442
560
26.7
27.0
6,428
4,923
10,101
105.2
57.1
OAX
Oaxaca
10,137
11,378
15,917
39.9
57.0
119,286
94,240
157,121
66.7
31.7
TAP
Tapachula
637
2,541
760
(70.1)
19.3
10,932
12,659
11,544
(8.8)
5.6
VER
Veracruz
5,378
6,613
7,347
11.1
36.6
57,727
65,791
77,664
18.0
34.5
VSA
Villahermosa
1,793
4,607
1,927
(58.2)
7.5
17,911
27,204
22,513
(17.2)
25.7
Total Traffic
2,478,834
2,603,962
3,231,109
24.1
30.3
28,262,695
22,937,125
32,203,025
40.4
13.9
CUN
Cancun
1,770,364
1,980,422
2,414,967
21.9
36.4
21,144,972
17,585,101
24,813,531
41.1
17.3
CZM
Cozumel
25,835
39,652
47,304
19.3
83.1
460,229
420,194
549,309
30.7
19.4
HUX
Huatulco
58,985
60,377
76,582
26.8
29.8
742,525
524,442
793,763
51.4
6.9
MID
Merida
235,292
197,539
303,541
53.7
29.0
2,276,214
1,608,912
2,441,653
51.8
7.3
MTT
Minatitlan
12,614
8,039
9,082
13.0
(28.0)
123,916
80,940
92,851
14.7
(25.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
106,417
86,315
118,894
37.7
11.7
955,814
714,202
1,034,070
44.8
8.2
TAP
Tapachula
30,747
38,887
42,168
8.4
37.1
310,911
338,261
407,166
20.4
31.0
VER
Veracruz
130,986
101,533
115,527
13.8
(11.8)
1,218,743
882,882
1,088,321
23.3
(10.7)
VSA
Villahermosa
107,594
91,198
103,044
13.0
(4.2)
1,029,371
782,191
982,361
25.6
(4.6)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
October
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
658,632
753,623
731,835
(2.9)
11.1
7,730,812
7,929,015
8,446,828
6.5
9.3
Domestic Traffic
595,129
699,807
666,465
(4.8)
12.0
6,910,267
7,511,733
7,707,810
2.6
11.5
International Traffic
63,503
53,816
65,370
21.5
2.9
820,545
417,282
739,018
77.1
(9.9)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
October
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
886,874
969,903
1,209,483
24.7
36.4
8,344,540
6,881,661
11,266,321
63.7
35.0
MDE
Rionegro
637,699
700,970
889,951
27.0
39.6
6,047,231
4,794,845
8,340,340
73.9
37.9
EOH
Medellin
96,810
104,484
116,653
11.6
20.5
898,458
797,460
1,044,675
31.0
16.3
MTR
Monteria
89,871
109,635
142,732
30.2
58.8
824,442
842,385
1,299,393
54.3
57.6
APO
Carepa
21,434
22,696
22,575
(0.5)
5.3
184,821
175,877
222,202
26.3
20.2
UIB
Quibdo
33,932
28,764
35,823
24.5
5.6
313,104
239,780
308,067
28.5
(1.6)
CZU
Corozal
7,128
3,354
1,749
(47.9)
(75.5)
76,484
31,314
51,644
64.9
(32.5)
International Traffic
150,166
167,955
250,027
48.9
66.5
1,500,051
1,176,571
2,241,456
90.5
49.4
MDE
Rionegro
150,166
167,955
250,027
48.9
66.5
1,500,051
1,176,571
2,241,456
90.5
49.4
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Total Traffic
1,037,040
1,137,858
1,459,510
28.3
40.7
9,844,591
8,058,232
13,507,777
67.6
37.2
MDE
Rionegro
787,865
868,925
1,139,978
31.2
44.7
7,547,282
5,971,416
10,581,796
77.2
40.2
EOH
Medellin
96810
104,484
116,653
11.6
20.5
898,458
797,460
1,044,675
31.0
16.3
MTR
Monteria
89,871
109,635
142,732
30.2
58.8
824,442
842,385
1,299,393
54.3
57.6
APO
Carepa
21,434
22,696
22,575
(0.5)
5.3
184,821
175,877
222,202
26.3
20.2
UIB
Quibdo
33,932
28,764
35,823
24.5
5.6
313,104
239,780
308,067
28.5
(1.6)
CZU
Corozal
7,128
3,354
1,749
(47.9)
(75.5)
76,484
31,314
51,644
64.9
(32.5)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
