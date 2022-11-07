Geistlich unveils vallos™ - a new demineralized allograft that sets the pace for regeneration

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. is setting the pace for expanded treatment options with the introduction of vallos™, our first demineralized allograft.

"Geistlich is proud and excited to bring these first allograft innovations to clinicians."

With two formulations for treatment flexibility, vallos™ granules are ideally suited for smaller routine defects while vallos™f fibers are designed for larger more complex defects. This Geistlich Select product line brings an added confidence to regenerative procedures, with:

Verified osteoinductive potential in every lot 1

Consistent product quality 1

Proven regenerative capacity by exhibiting all five elements of bone formation 1

Vital bone after 18-20 weeks2

Geistlich Select: Geistlich is proud of the quality and safety of its products and consistently employs rigorous scientific validation and strict manufacturing processes. Extensive research and collaboration have created a partnership to bring you select allograft materials designed for clinical versatility and success. Demineralized vallos™ and vallos™f offer clinicians more options to enhance their ability to manage a variety of clinical indications and are the first products to become part of the Geistlich Select family.

"We are excited to bring these first allograft innovations to clinicians, which provides them with new options for their regenerative procedures. We will be expanding our allograft product line with additional solutions in the near future, as part of our Geistlich Select family," said Les Burrows, General Manager of Geistlich Pharma North America.

About Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. – With over 170 years of regenerative expertise, Geistlich continues to lead oral regeneration with an expanding portfolio of intentionally designed and clinically proven products. This begins with our world-class bone substitute Geistlich Bio-Oss® and its full line of sizes and formulations. Resorbable collagen membrane Geistlich Bio-Gide® extends its reach with two new products: Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed for an alternative handling experience; and uniquely pre-cut Geistlich Bio-Gide® Shape designed for the treatment of non-intact extraction sockets. Finally, our collagen matrix Geistlich Mucograft® is ideal for soft-tissue regeneration, and our volume-stable collagen matrix breakthrough Geistlich Fibro-Gide® providing an alternative to connective tissue grafts. Our dedication to scientific collaboration and commitment to successful treatment outcomes are what makes Geistlich Exactly Like No Other. To learn more about Geistlich, please visit us on our website https://dental.geistlich-na.com, or connect and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

For more information on vallos™ and vallos™f, please visit: https://vallos.geistlich-na.com

