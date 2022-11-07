Technomic reveals international insights on the dessert category

Brand new strategic study identifies shifting consumer and operator strategies related to the global dessert menu category at restaurants

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic's just-released Dessert Global Menu Category Report explores foodservice sales growth, consumer purchases and preferences, macro restaurant trends, dessert category trends, seasonal and holiday influence, and limited-time offers. The report also uncovers operator initiatives as well as key global and local dessert chains, along with secondary competitors, such as Dairy Queen, McDonald's, Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, Mister Donut and Costa Coffee.

"Despite challenging market conditions, consumers are still eager to experience new products from restaurants, and dessert remains one of the key parts of the menu where operators can deliver on that demand," explains Aaron Jourden, director of international research and insights at Technomic. "Within this context, it's as important as ever for restaurant operators and their suppliers to understand which products, flavors and attributes consumers are looking for when making their purchase decision, as well as the primary trends and product innovations influencing menu development within the dessert category."

Key findings include:

66% of consumers globally would purchase a dessert from a restaurant more often if there are new options they haven't tried before

48% of consumers globally would order cheesecake—the third most-popular dessert on average in the world—from a restaurant

48% of consumers in Indonesia like avocado as a flavor in their dessert at restaurants, making the fruit as popular as both strawberry and vanilla

41% of consumers globally would like to see more vegan or dairy-free desserts on restaurant menus, including 56% of consumers in China

The report is a deliverable included in Technomic's Global Foodservice Navigator, which provides ongoing tools to keep at the forefront of evolving consumer, menu and operator trends on both a country and global level.

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media. To learn more, visit winsightmedia.com

