VELUX Group takes next step to decarbonise aluminium in roof windows together with Novelis

ZURICH and HØRSHOLM, Denmark, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The VELUX Group has entered into a partnership agreement with Novelis, the world's largest aluminium recycler, for Novelis to provide high-recycled-content, flat-rolled aluminium for use in VELUX roof windows. This partnership will contribute to the VELUX goal to halve emissions from the value chain by 2030.

Stephen Boney (L), Vice President, Specialties, Novelis Europe, and Nikolaj Cederquist (R), Vice President, Global Procurement, VELUX (PRNewswire)

The multi-year partnership agreement between Novelis and VELUX aims to reach below 4.0 kg carbon emitted per kilogram of supplied rolled aluminium by the end of 2024, which is well below half the average carbon footprint of primary aluminium used in Europe. The partners are aiming for further carbon reductions by 2030.

The aluminium will have a recycled content of around 70%, which represents an increase of around 30% from what Novelis currently supplies to VELUX. Recycling aluminium requires only 5% of the energy and results in up to 95% fewer carbon emissions than manufacturing primary aluminium.

"The Novelis agreement marks our second strategic aluminium partnership this year as we accelerate actions to decarbonise our products and value chain," says Nikolaj Cederquist, Vice President, Global Procurement, VELUX Group. "Our scope 3 carbon emissions are our largest and they are also the hardest for us to reduce, which is why partnerships will help us go far and faster."

With more than 94 percent of the VELUX Group's carbon footprint stemming from materials used in its products, value chain collaboration is critical for halving its scope 3 and product emissions by 2030. These targets are in addition to the Group's 100% reduction target for scope 1 and 2 emissions, also by 2030.

"We are excited that we can help VELUX achieve its ambitious carbon emission reduction goals by supplying low-carbon, sustainable aluminium solutions," says Stephen Boney, Vice President, Specialty Products, Novelis Europe. "As a leader in aluminium sustainability, Novelis recognizes that material innovation and collaboration across the value chain will enable decarbonization, support a circular economy and help us achieve our carbon neutrality goal."

VELUX Group and Novelis have agreed to work further together to optimise carbon emission reductions in aluminium and to develop more sustainable coating systems with the aim to help cultivate a more circular materials industry. The latter is a common goal that both companies are also advancing in other long-term partnerships.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminium products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminium. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminium solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminium and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai.

Novelis focuses heavily on its circular business model and, in its most recent fiscal year, used an average of 57% recycled content inputs across its product range. The company is striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner. For more information, visit novelis.com.

About the VELUX Group

For more than 80 years, the VELUX Group has created better living environments for people around the world; making the most of daylight and fresh air through the roof. Our product programme includes roof windows and modular skylights, decorative blinds, sun screening products and roller shutters, as well as installation and smart home solutions. These products help to ensure a healthy and sustainable indoor climate, for work and learning, for play and pleasure. We work globally – with sales and manufacturing operations in more than 40 countries and around 12,500 employees worldwide. The VELUX Group is owned by VKR Holding A/S, a limited company wholly owned by non-profit, charitable foundations (THE VELUX FOUNDATIONS) and family. In 2021, VKR Holding had total revenue of EUR 3.5 billion and THE VELUX FOUNDATIONS donated EUR 244 million in charitable grants.

For more information about VELUX Group, visit www.velux.com.

Read about the VELUX Group's carbon footprint reduction targets (scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions).

Velux roof window (PRNewswire)

Novelis aluminum coils (PRNewswire)

Ingot cast at Novelis' Nachterstedt, Germany, recycling center (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novelis Inc.