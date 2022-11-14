Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners Invest in Toney Healthcare Consulting

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Partners, a middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, and Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare-focused investment firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in the United States, today announced that the firms have jointly invested in Toney Healthcare Consulting ("THCC" or "the Company"). THCC is a clinically-oriented healthcare consulting firm providing services in strategy, compliance, management and clinical operations for health plans in areas including utilization management, care management and value-based care. THCC's Founder and CEO, Sam Toney, M.D., has invested alongside Centre Partners and HEP and will continue to lead the business.

"We are excited to partner with Dr. Toney and HEP to support THCC's continued growth," said Daniel Brinkenhoff, Managing Director at Centre Partners. "THCC is a trusted advisor to its health plan clients and is well-positioned to address their increasingly complex needs in the areas of utilization and care management."

"THCC's unique solutions are specifically designed to supplement and enhance the clinical needs of health plans," added Pete Tedesco, Managing Partner at HEP. "We look forward to supporting Dr. Toney and the THCC team as they embark on the next phase of growth for the Company."

Founded in 2008, THCC provides multiple innovative and flexible service offerings to its health plan clients utilizing dedicated teams of clinical, administrative and management professionals. Service offerings include consulting and process optimization services, staff augmentation, med-psych care management services, and its flagship Insource Partnership, where a fully integrated, non-delegated team assumes responsibility for a specific service inside a health plan. THCC leverages a team of over 350 experts comprised of medical doctors and nurses as well as psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, clinical social workers and therapists.

In conjunction with the investment by Centre and HEP, experienced physician executive Linda Rosenstock, MD, MPH has joined the THCC Board of Directors. Dr. Rosenstock has a deep background in clinical care, health care delivery, population health, research and health and regulatory policy. She currently serves as board chair of SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans. Dr. Rosenstock is Dean Emeritus of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and is currently Professor of Health Policy and Management and Medicine at UCLA.

"I am thrilled to be working with Centre Partners and HEP," commented Sam Toney, M.D. "The firms' extensive track records supporting the growth of healthcare services businesses and deep industry relationships make them ideal partners for this stage of THCC's growth. In addition, Linda Rosenstock's combination of clinical, health plan, and Board experience will add immense value to our organization as we continue to serve the needs of health plan clients across the country."

McGuire Woods acted as legal counsel to Centre Partners and HEP. Hyde Park Capital served as advisor and Shumaker LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and approximately $2.6 billion of equity capital invested in over 90 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners invests in privately held, lower middle market healthcare services and information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 41 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. https://hepfund.com/

About Toney Healthcare Consulting

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Toney HealthCare Consulting ("THCC") provides advisory services, hands-on leadership and experts in clinical operations, quality, regulatory and compliance, and accreditation for health plans and other risk-bearing organizations nationwide. THCC's team consists of over 350 subject matter experts, experienced clinicians and administrative professionals across the spectrum of healthcare services. THCC has been a trusted advisor delivering customized solutions to clients since its founding in 2008. For more information, visit www.toneyhealthcare.com.

