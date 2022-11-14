INCLUSIVELY WINS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Women Around the World Recognized at Event in Las Vegas

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inclusively has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Startup of the Year category for Business, Products and Industries in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Inclusively logo (PRNewswire)

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards were presented to winners on Friday, November 11th during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was broadcast via Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Inclusively won in the Startup of the Year category for Business, Products and Industries.

"We are thrilled to be honored with a Stevie® Award for Women in Business," said Charlotte Dales, CEO and Co-Founder, Inclusively. "As an organization co-founded and majority-led by women and one that strives to create more inclusive workplaces for all, this recognition is validation that inclusion is the future of business.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements." Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women .

About Inclusively

Inclusively's workforce inclusion platform empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent. Employers obtain aggregated access to the fragmented network of nonprofits and training programs that support diverse talent. Candidates are submitted for jobs with valuable data around their accommodation requests, enabling companies to set up an inclusive experience at the front door. When companies accommodate candidates and set them up for success, they have higher retention rates and increased overall productivity. To learn more about creating an inclusive workplace, please visit www.inclusively.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inclusively