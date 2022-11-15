Barchart and EFC Systems Announce Integration Partnership for Digital Agriculture

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a commodity data and technology leader trusted by over 600 agribusinesses representing over 2,000 grain facilities, and EFC Systems, a leading provider of ERP accounting and digital agronomy solutions for Ag Retailer / Service Providers, have together announced a new partnership.

Under the first phase of this partnership, real-time grain accounting information from EFC Systems' Merchant Ag platform will be available within Barchart's award-winning AgTech platform , Marketplace Apps. Data from Merchant Ag will flow between Barchart's producer-facing mobile apps built for agribusinesses and grain merchandising workflows built into cmdtyView; Barchart's leading trading and analytics platform for commodities.

"Simplifying the technology stack used in Ag Retail saves time and improves accuracy for Ag Retailers," says Ernie Chappell, Founder and President of EFC Systems. "Partnerships like this are the center of data interoperability, which drives a more efficient and intelligent supply chain."

This powerful integration of EFC Systems' Merchant Ag platform into Barchart's digital tools, allows agribusiness to engage more effectively with their growers, streamlines grain trading workflows for agribusinesses, and provides them with increased operational efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with EFC Systems to provide additional choice and enhanced services to our customers, and this partnership with EFC Systems enables us to further deliver on this goal," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Barchart and EFC Systems are customer-focused, both with the mission to provide the best digital solutions to their agribusiness clients. We are excited to continue growing this partnership into the future."

Phase two of the partnership will feature the integration of Barchart's offer and hedge management workflows into EFC Systems' Merchant Ag and FieldAlytics solutions. This integration will allow users to digitize their offer book and streamline their risk management, contracting and hedging workflows.

To learn more about Barchart's solutions for agribusinesses please contact us today .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About EFC Systems

EFC Systems is focused on delivering comprehensive solutions for Agribusiness Retailers to manage their operations and enhance their value to Growers. Our Agribusiness focused Financial and Digital Agronomy platforms, with access for both retailers and growers, enhance Retailer / Grower partnerships. These enterprise platforms support operating procedures that drive efficiency and help manage risk while being highly connected to other platforms for data interoperability. EFC Systems is now part of Ever.Ag an global Ag Tech provider spanning Dairy/Livestock, Financial Services and Agribusiness, with a mission to Empower Supply chains to feed a growing world.

