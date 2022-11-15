M&T Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend

Nov. 15, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be payable December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

