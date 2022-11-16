CloudSaver, a Leader in Cloud Optimization, Announces New Tag Manager Product

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSaver announces the launch of Tag Manager , its first Software as a Service product. Tag Manager streamlines and automates the process of tagging resources in a cloud environment.

Tag Manager is revolutionary in the way it allows users to edit and take action on tags – even after deployment. Most other software offerings only offer visibility to resources that were tagged when created. Tag Manager also has real-time synchronization, allowing users to have up-to-date insights. Other features include the ability to make batch changes, detect tag variances, and allocate previously "untaggable" resources.

Tagging is vitally important to computing in the cloud efficiently. As noted in the State of FinOps Report 2022, 86% of companies don't proficiently tag their cloud resources, leaving much cloud spend wasted. Tag Manager addresses the underlying hurdles surrounding tagging practices, guiding the process from beginning to end.

"Tag Manager is a comprehensive and elegant solution to manage tags," CloudSaver CEO Mark Williams said. "Tag Manager helps you clean up your cloud and the end result is significant improvements in cost visibility, DevOps automation, and security."

The product is available for use today. A 30-day free trial is being offered at cloudsaver.com/tag-manager.

"Many companies have a hard time tagging their resources because they don't have the tools necessary to do so," Williams said. "With Tag Manager, they will finally have the means to quickly and efficiently clean up their tags and confer benefits almost immediately."

Tag Manager can offer many benefits to a company's core business practices, including cost management, security, governance, automation, and performance.

Tag Manager is available in Standard, Pro, and Enterprise. Standard allows users to configure tags easily and painlessly and each subsequent tier brings more features and functionalities.

About CloudSaver

CloudSaver unlocks the value of the cloud through innovative software and consulting solutions. We equip customers with tools, resources, and best practices to maximize their cloud investments. Located in Overland Park, KS, CloudSaver is a leader in cloud optimization, serving a client base of global organizations ranging from mid-size companies to Fortune 50 enterprises. For more information, visit cloudsaver.com .

AWS re:Invent

CloudSaver will exhibit at the AWS re:Invent tradeshow in Las Vegas, NV from Nov. 28 – Dec. 2 booth #1251. See Tag Manager in action.

CloudSaver unlocks the value of the cloud through innovative software and consulting solutions. We equip customers with tools, resources, and best practices to maximize their cloud investments. Located in Overland Park, KS, CloudSaver is a leader in cloud optimization, serving a client base of global organizations ranging from mid-size companies to Fortune 50 enterprises. For more information, visit cloudsaver.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CloudSaver