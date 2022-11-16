Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$115.9 million for the quarter or US$2.93 per share, as compared to a net profit of US$104.0 million or earnings per share of US$2.45 in 3Q19. Excluding special items, comprised of an unrealized mark-to-market net gain of US$0.9 million related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$115.1 million or US$2.91 per share.

Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$143.7 million for the quarter and a 17.8% operating margin, compared to an operating profit of US$132.9 million and an operating margin of 18.8% in 3Q19.

Total revenues for 3Q22 increased 14.3% to US$809.4 million , as compared to 3Q19 revenues. Yields increased 12.1% to 14.1 cents and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 15.0% to 12.8 cents .

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 16.4% from 9.0 cents in 3Q19 to 10.5 cents in 3Q22, driven by higher fuel prices. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 5.3% in the quarter to 5.9 cents , as compared to 3Q19.

Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger mile (RPMs), increased by 0.8% compared to 3Q19, while capacity (ASMs) decreased by 0.6%. As a result, load factors for the quarter increased by 1.2 percentage points to 86.8%.

During the quarter, the Company started operations in one new route — Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico City .

The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.1 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represents 42% of the last twelve months' revenues.

The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion .

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 95 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 18 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 86.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.5%.

Subsequent Events

In October, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 and expects to receive one additional aircraft in November, to end the year with a total fleet of 97 aircraft.

In October, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax – for the seventh consecutive year – as the "Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean " and as the "Best Airline Staff in Central America and the Caribbean ."

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 3Q22 3Q19 (3) Variance

vs. 3Q19 2Q22 Variance vs. 2Q22 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 2,755 2,703 1.9 % 2,481 11.1 % Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 4,190 3,946 6.2 % 3,796 10.4 % RPMs (millions) 5,508 5,466 0.8 % 5,047 9.1 % ASMs (millions) 6,344 6,383 -0.6 % 5,955 6.5 % Load Factor 86.8 % 85.6 % 1.2 p.p. 84.8 % 2.1 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 14.1 12.5 12.1 % 13.0 8.0 % PRASM (US$ Cents) 12.2 10.7 13.7 % 11.0 10.6 % RASM (US$ Cents) 12.8 11.1 15.0 % 11.6 9.6 % CASM (US$ Cents) 10.5 9.0 16.4 % 10.9 -4.0 % CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.9 6.2 -5.3 % 6.0 -1.1 % Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 75.7 82.0 -7.7 % 71.5 5.9 % Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 3.81 2.16 76.6 % 4.14 -8.0 % Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,999 2,022 -1.1 % 2,034 -1.7 % Average Stage Length (miles) 1,265 1,295 -2.3 % 1,273 -0.7 % Departures 31,484 33,373 -5.7 % 29,369 7.2 % Block Hours 102,027 109,614 -6.9 % 95,315 7.0 % Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2) 11.8 11.5 3.0 % 11.5 2.9 % Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 809.4 708.2 14.3 % 693.4 16.7 % Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 143.7 132.9 8.1 % 42.3 240.0 % Operating Margin 17.8 % 18.8 % -1.0 p.p. 6.1 % 11.7 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 115.9 104.0 11.5 % 124.1 -6.6 % Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 115.1 104.0 10.7 % 13.2 773.8 % Basic EPS (US$) 2.93 2.45 19.7 % 3.01 -2.7 % Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 2.91 2.45 18.8 % 0.32 809.6 % Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 39,589 42,487 -6.8 % 41,212 -3.9 %

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage.

(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A.

















Income Statement - IFRS

















(US$ Thousands)





















Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

%



3Q22

3Q19

Change 2Q22

Change Operating Revenues

















Passenger revenue

774,230

685,337

13.0 % 656,943

17.9 % Cargo and mail revenue

26,400

14,647

80.2 % 26,734

-1.2 % Other operating revenue

8,815

8,226

7.2 % 9,718

-9.3 % Total Operating Revenue

809,445

708,210

14.3 % 693,394

16.7 %



















Operating Expenses

















Fuel

291,528

177,603

64.1 % 295,952

-1.5 % Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

96,612

113,398

-14.8 % 88,995

8.6 % Passenger servicing

18,881

26,204

-27.9 % 16,074

17.5 % Airport facilities and handling charges

49,783

47,022

5.9 % 47,280

5.3 % Sales and distribution

60,712

52,980

14.6 % 56,222

8.0 % Maintenance, materials and repairs

23,577

30,632

-23.0 % 28,311

-16.7 % Depreciation and amortization

68,813

72,876

-5.6 % 65,337

5.3 % Flight operations

25,483

26,572

-4.1 % 24,068

5.9 % Other operating and administrative expenses

30,363

28,047

8.3 % 28,894

5.1 % Total Operating Expense

665,752

575,334

15.7 % 651,133

2.2 %



















Operating Profit/(Loss)

143,692

132,876

8.1 % 42,261

240.0 %



















Non-operating Income (Expense):

















Finance cost

(22,528)

(12,696)

77.4 % (21,270)

5.9 % Finance income

4,546

6,121

-25.7 % 3,526

28.9 % Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(3,335)

(9,641)

-65.4 % (6,834)

-51.2 % Net change in fair value of derivatives

1,575

-

-100.0 % 113,670

-98.6 % Other non-operating income (expense)

4,230

(350)

-1307.8 % (2,717)

-255.7 % Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(15,513)

(16,567)

-6.4 % 86,375

-118.0 %



















Profit before taxes

128,179

116,309

10.2 % 128,636

-0.4 %



















Income tax expense

(12,241)

(12,332)

-0.7 % (4,560)

168.4 %



















Net Profit/(Loss)

115,939

103,978

11.5 % 124,076

-6.6 %



















EPS

















Basic

2.93

2.45

19.7 % 3.01

-2.7 %



















Shares used for calculation:

















Basic

39,588,984

42,487,355

-6.8 % 41,211,540

-3.9 %





















Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands)





September 2022 December 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents 198,744 211,081 Short-term investments 752,812 806,340 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 951,557 1,017,421



- Accounts receivable, net 155,571 90,618 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,159 1,832 Expendable parts and supplies, net 91,986 74,778 Prepaid expenses 45,418 31,148 Prepaid income tax 19,573 16,938 Other current assets 9,533 6,054

324,240 221,368 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,275,797 1,238,789





Long-term investments 168,114 199,670 Long-term prepaid expenses 11,987 6,727 Property and equipment, net 2,855,422 2,512,704 Right of use assets 186,887 166,328 Intangible, net 77,061 81,749 Deferred tax assets 30,941 28,196 Other Non-Current Assets 16,319 14,098 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,346,731 3,009,472





TOTAL ASSETS 4,622,529 4,248,261





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 199,437 196,602 Current portion of lease liability 77,418 73,917 Accounts payable 148,469 112,596 Accounts payable to related parties 10,667 7,948 Air traffic liability 736,581 557,331 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 105,914 95,114 Taxes Payable 46,124 32,600 Employee benefits obligations 34,883 32,767 Income tax payable 14,569 3,835 Other Current Liabilities 819 786 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,374,881 1,113,496





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,323,182 1,229,031 Lease Liability 117,213 104,734 Net Defined Benefit Liability 7,043 7,670 Derivative financial instruments 159,845 268,338 Deferred tax Liabilities 23,853 18,782 Other long - term liabilities 220,941 206,813 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,852,077 1,835,368





TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,226,958 2,948,864





EQUITY

- Class A - 34,033,575 issued and 28,477,704 outstanding 21,327 21,289 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 102,208 98,348 Treasury Stock (344,541) (176,902) Retained Earnings 1,367,868 1,324,022 Net profit 259,773 43,844 Other comprehensive loss (18,531) (18,670)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,395,570 1,299,397 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,622,529 4,248,261







Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the nine months ended September 30,











(In US$ thousands)





























2022

2021

2020

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

543,471

263,252

(75,298) Cash flow used in investing activities

(387,334)

(140,844)

(2,333) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities

(168,474)

48,758

141,162 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(12,337)

171,166

63,531 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

211,081

119,065

158,732 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30

$ 198,744

$ 290,231

$ 222,263



























Short-term investments

752,812

901,645

644,137 Long-term investments

168,114

96,956

139,503 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30

$ 1,119,670

$ 1,288,832

$ 1,005,903

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit















and Adjusted Net Profit

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q19

















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 143,692

$ 59,010

$ 42,261

$ 132,876 Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal





$ 10,395







Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 143,692

$ 48,615

$ 42,261

$ 132,876

















Net Profit as Reported

$ 115,939

$ 8,242

$ 124,076

$ 103,978 Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal





$ 10,395







Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ (1,575)

$ 32,092

$ (113,670)



Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$ 699





$ 2,761



Adjusted Net Profit

$ 115,062

$ 29,939

$ 13,168

$ 103,978

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q19

















Adjusted Net Profit

$ 115,062

$ (16,220)

$ 13,168

$ 103,978 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

39,589

42,651

41,212

42,487 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ 2.91

$ 0.70

$ 0.32

$ 2.45

















Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM















Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q19

















Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

10.5

8.8

10.9

9.0 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)

4.6

2.6

5.0

2.8 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

5.9

6.2

6.0

6.2



















