LOSSAN Board Appoints Jason Jewell as Managing Director

Jewell has served as interim director since April and has extensive experience in transportation and finance

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Jewell is appointed Managing Director of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, the second busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the nation.

The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Board of Directors at its meeting on Tuesday unanimously appointed Jewell, who has been serving as the interim Managing Director since April.

Jewell has worked for the LOSSAN Agency for seven years. Prior to his appointment earlier this year as managing director, he served as the LOSSAN agency's Chief Financial Officer. He has extensive experience in finance and in the transportation industry.

Before joining LOSSAN, he worked in accounting and finance management for more than 10 years with the Orange County Transportation Authority. He has a degree in business economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

During his seven months as interim Managing Director, Jewell helped navigate and communicate the potential impacts of a threatened national rail strike and managed through an emergency rail closure in San Clemente, where construction is underway to stabilize track threatened by sand erosion and a slowly sliding hillside next to the track.

"I am honored by the trust and confidence the board has in me to serve as the Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency," Jewell said. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board, LOSSAN staff, and our partner agencies to advance the great work being done to restore service levels and introduce more train passengers to the Pacific Surfliner, while advancing much needed capital improvement projects all along the LOSSAN corridor."

The LOSSAN rail corridor spans 351 miles and covers a six-county coastal region in Southern California, from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. The corridor is host to intercity, commuter, long-distance, and freight rail services.

The LOSSAN Agency, which works to improve passenger rail service along the rail corridor and also oversees the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, is governed by an 11-member Board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators, and planning agencies.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn visit, pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. The agency works to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

