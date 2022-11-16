Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse to Supercharge Cyber Defenses for Department of Defense

Nine-figure deal to provide next generation Internet Operations Management capability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaming to make the world safer and more connected, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) through ThunderCat Technology, a value-added reseller of Palo Alto Networks products, entered into a nine-figure, multiyear deal to equip the Department of Defense (DoD) with Palo Alto Networks Internet Operations Management (IOM) capabilities, including the industry's leading attack surface management solution, Cortex® Xpanse ™. Palo Alto Networks today announced that it received an initial $67 million purchase order for the first three years during its FY23 Q1.

"This multiyear partnership is one of the largest software deals in Palo Alto Networks' history and reinforces that our investment in next-generation security products is meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Nikesh Arora , chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "By providing centralized visibility and situational awareness over its entire global network, we will help the U.S. Department of Defense fulfill its mission of ensuring our nation's security."

"Palo Alto Networks continues to deliver innovative solutions that protect the Department of Defense in a rapidly changing threat landscape," said Justin Robinson, cyber chief technology officer for ThunderCat Technology. "Through our partnership with Palo Alto Networks, ThunderCat will deliver increased visibility across the Department of Defense."

Palo Alto Networks Cortex suite of products uses advanced machine learning techniques to enable the U.S. military to automatically identify its known and unknown internet-facing assets, prioritize them for remediation, and deploy playbooks to address critical vulnerabilities. Cortex Xpanse is a global attack surface management platform that enables customers to mitigate attack surface risks, manage the unmanaged cloud, and assess supply chain security through continuous discovery and monitoring of the digital attack surface across the entire internet to ensure a security operations team has no exposure blind spots.

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021) and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

