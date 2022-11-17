First High-School Education Group Receives Delisting Notice from the New York Stock Exchange

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced that on November 7, 2022, it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the staff of the NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the American depositary shares, each representing three Class A Ordinary Shares (the "ADSs") of the Company. Trading in the ADSs was suspended after the market close on the NYSE on November 7, 2022.

The NYSE Regulation reached its decision to delist the ADSs pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least US$15,000,000.

The NYSE will file a Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will remove the ADSs from listing and registration on the NYSE. The Company expects that the ADSs or the underlying Class A Ordinary Shares will be eligible to be quoted on an appropriate tier of the OTC Markets. To the extent the ADSs or the underlying Class A Ordinary Shares are quoted on the OTC Markets, the Company expects that such markets may provide less liquidity than the NYSE and that the trading price of the securities may decline.

