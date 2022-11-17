Open the Door to Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Deals at Bed Bath & Beyond®, buybuy BABY® and Harmon®

Open the Door to Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Deals at Bed Bath & Beyond®, buybuy BABY® and Harmon®

"Don't Miss Deals" on Top Brands and Double Welcome Rewards Points beginning Nov. 17

Welcome Rewards+ Members Get 30 percent off Black Friday (Nov. 25), and Cyber Monday-Tuesday (Nov. 28 and 29) at all banners

UNION, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced the launch of this year's season of great savings. Beginning today, customers can find hundreds of Black Friday and Cyber deals to delight gift givers and shoppers alike, plus 25 percent off their total purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY, and 20 percent off their total purchase at Harmon.

(PRNewsfoto/Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. today announced the launch of this year's season of great savings.

From cooking, entertaining and holiday décor needs at Bed Bath & Beyond, to toys, gear and essentials at buybuy BABY, plus stocking stuffers and self-care staples to look and feel great all season long at Harmon – there are incredible finds for any shopping list. Welcome Rewards members will earn double points from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 27, and Welcome Rewards+ members will receive 30 percent off on Black Friday (Nov. 25), Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) and Tuesday (Nov. 29) at all banners. To ensure customers get the best price available, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will match direct competitors' prices, including those from major online retailers, with either a price match or a coupon.

"It's the season for deals, and we're thrilled to offer our customers eye-popping prices ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Week on all their favorite items across our family of brands, along with amazing offers from our much-loved Welcome Rewards loyalty program," said Bart Sichel, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. "In addition to delivering value, we also make it easy to shop wherever and whenever customers please – in our stores, on our websites or from our newly updated, cross-banner app – plus Same Day Delivery and Buy Online Pick-Up in Store means getting last-minute items fast."

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is kicking off eleven days of Black Friday excitement today, Thursday, Nov. 17, designed to give customers hundreds of great deals before this weekend and through Black Friday weekend. The Black Friday event kicks off with "Don't Miss Deals" in store – starting at just $1! – today through Saturday, Nov. 19.

Also starting today, and available through Sunday, Nov. 27, more than 100 exciting offers include:

Up to $284.99 off Shark ® vacuums (regular price $179.99 - $479.99 )

Up to $80 off select NINJA items—Foodi™, CREAMi™ and more (regular price $199.99 - $239.99 )

$70 off PowerXL Vortex 5qt Air Fryer ™ (regular price $119.99 )

50 percent off select UGG ® bedding

$2 your choice pillow or bath towel (regular price $4 - $5 )

Up to 60 percent off holiday décor

Starting Sunday, Nov. 20, shop additional offers from national brand favorites, including:

$100 off Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum (regular price $349.99 )

$80 off Keurig ® K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker (regular price $159.99 )

$75 off Nespresso ® VertuoPlus Deluxe (regular price $174.99 )

$60 off select Cuisinart ® coffee makers (regular price $99.99 )

$45 off Breville® Juice Fountain Plus (regular price $134.99 )

Cyber Week kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 1, with exciting offers rolled out throughout the week on customer-favorites, including:

Up to $800 off Casper mattresses (regular price $495 - $3,995 )

Up to $200 off Neato ® D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum (regular price $399.99 )

$100 off KitchenAid ® stand mixers (regular price $449.99 - $549.99 )

$60 off Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup ® pod coffee maker (regular price $139.99 ), and $20 for select Keurig K-Cup 32-48 count pods (regular price $29.99 - $32.99 )

$50 off Homedics ® Foot & Calf Massager (regular price $299.99 )

30 percent off select UGG products (regular price $4 - $249.99 )

From Monday, Nov. 28 to Thursday, Dec. 1, shoppers who spend $300 will get $100 in rewards.

buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY – the leading baby and toddler specialty retailer in North America – has everything gift givers need to win the holidays with amazing Black Friday deals from Thursday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Nov. 27, including:

50 percent off Nike ® outerwear, sets and accessories (regular price $11.99 and up) and Ingenuity ™ Cozy Spot Reversible Activity Gym (regular price starts at $54.99 )

30 percent off select Graco ® best-selling car seats, and more (regular price $28.99 and up) and SKIP*HOP ® toddler backpacks (regular price $18.99 - $28.99 )

25 percent off Elvie breast pumps (regular price $49.99 - $549.99 ), select Halo Bassinest (regular price starts at $14.99 ), Melissa and Doug ® (regular price $7.99 - $294.99 ) and Fisher-Price ® Work from Home Office Playset (regular price $24.99 )

20 percent off select UPPAbaby ® strollers (regular price $144.99 - $1,099.99 ) and Chicco ® strollers and seats (regular price $49.00 and up)

Step2 ® Anniversary Edition Up and Down Roller Coaster $124.99 (regular price $159.99 )

Step2 ® Kitchen Grand Delights $99.99 (regular price $149.99 )

Best Ride on Cars ® Mercedes AMG C63 3-in-1 Ride-On Car in White $89.99 (regular price $109.99 )

LeapFrog® My Pal Scout Personalized Plush Learning Toy $19.99 (regular price $24.99 ), and more.

Cyber Week, Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5, deals include:

Up to $90 off Maxi-Cosi ® Car Seats, Strollers, and Home (regular price starts at $129.99 )

Up to $75 off on Willow ® Breast Pumps (regular price $329.99 - $499.99 )

Up to 30 percent off Barbie ® Dream House (regular price $69.99 - $224.99 ), Barbie ® Dream House Camper (regular price $99.99 ), Graco ® 4Ever DLX Car Seat (regular price starts at $329.99 ), Honest ® diapers, wipes, and toiletries (regular price starts at $5.49 ) and Dream on Me cribs and furniture (regular price starts at $77.99 )

25 percent off SnuggleMe ™ Loungers (regular price $109 - $109.99 )

Up to 20 percent off Million Dollar Baby Furniture (regular price $399.99 ) and all Medela ® items (regular price $6.99 - $379.99 )

Vtech ® Explore & Write Activity Desk ™ $39.99 (regular price starts at $63.99 )

Fisher-Price® Kick & Play Deluxe Gym $34.99 (regular price $44.99 ), and more.

Harmon

Harmon has everything shoppers need to thrive and shine this holiday season, with deals on all things self-care, stocking stuffers, travel-sized essentials, and more. From Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 27, customers will receive 20 percent off their total purchase, and from Monday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 29, customers who spend $30 or more will receive $10 off.

Save More with Welcome Rewards

From Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 27, Welcome Rewards members can earn double the points on every purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon – with no exclusions, every time they shop, and up to 25 percent off their total purchase when they shop at Bed Bath & Beyond and Harmon. What's more, Welcome Rewards+ members will get 30 percent off their total purchase on Friday, Nov. 25, Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29 across all banners.

More Ways to Shop with Seamless Omnichannel Options

This season, shoppers can find their favorite items from Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon on one, universal app, with a completely redesigned, streamlined browsing and check-out process. The app also helps customers manage their account, track orders, rewards, and coupons across all banners, has notifications for the latest deals, offers and promotions, and in-store mode enables them to seamlessly scan products as they shop to see more info, reviews, prices and more.

From Monday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Nov. 29, customers can take advantage of free Same Day Delivery (typically $9.99 per order) by a personal shopper, and other convenient services like Buy Online Pick-Up in Store or Curbside pick-up.

Don't need it today? Orders over $39 placed online or through the app get free shipping.

For more information on products, services, and more, check out bedbathandbeyond.com, buybuybaby.com and harmonfacevalues.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca and harmonfacevalues.com.

(PRNewsfoto/buybuy BABY) (PRNewswire)

Harmon Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.