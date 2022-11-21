Sotheby's International Realty Expands in North Carolina

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty announced its expanding presence in the state of North Carolina with the opening of Landmark Sotheby's International Realty in North Carolina's Outer Banks. The addition marks the Sotheby's International Realty brand's 21st affiliated office in the state.

The new office is headquartered in the city of Duck and marks the sixth office for the company. Two of the region's top producing agents, Heather McLay and Melanie Day, will join the Duck location. The pair possess over 45 years of collective experience in residential real estate and have recently produced US$150 million in closed sales volume.

"The coastal areas of North Carolina continue to see increased interest, and the Outer Banks are no exception," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "Landmark Sotheby's International Realty's strategic expansion into an ever-popular market will further enable them to exceed the wants and needs of their clients. I greatly look forward to supporting their continued growth in the region and the firm's new location will make a fine addition to our ever-growing global network."

"Expanding into the Outer Banks market has been a top goal for our company for many years," said Daniel Malechuk, CEO, Landmark Sotheby's International Realty. "As clients more than ever look to align their lifestyle with where they reside, the move enables us to provide an added level of service for those looking to make a move to the area. The global exposure our listings and market will receive as a result of our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty further sets up our firm for success."

Landmark Sotheby's International Realty, led by CEO Daniel Malechuk, and founder and principal broker, Nick Phillips, operates several offices throughout coastal North Carolina with a focus on luxury and waterfront real estate.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Landmark Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 50 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

