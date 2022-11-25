Daesung Smart Hive Plasma Ozone Storage New Product Launch

Smart Plasma Ozone Storage Procurement Agency's innovative products to expand the distribution to the private sector

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAESUNG Co., Ltd., which produces portable automatic beekeeping machines, has released a number of products that convert traditional beekeeping work that was done manually into a modernized way, helping anyone enjoy smart beekeeping.

The products introduced by Daesung include Wasp detectors, Automated beekeeping gate, Hive Controller, Hornet Trap, Plasma ozone storage, and Smart beekeeping systems.

Plasma ozone storage is an eco-friendly technology product that greatly improves the effectiveness of sterilization, disinfection, and odor removal.

The new plasma ozone storage and wasp trap products were first installed in beekeeping farms in Gimje and Gochang, North Jeolla Province, and Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, and completed verification tests for product quality and technology.

It is effective in removing Varroa mites, Aethina tumida, bacteria and insecticides through sterilization and disinfection of bacteria, viruses, and harmful substances by storing contaminated objects inside the reservoir during the beekeeping process.

Previously, beekeepers incinerated contaminated beehives every time when pests and diseases such as honeybee mites and small beehives occurred, resulting in great atmospheric and financial losses. However, when using the plasma ozone storage, beehives can be recycled and used without incineration, and eco-friendly effects such as reducing carbon dioxide generation can also be obtained.

Plasma ozone technology applied to storage can be used for sterilization and odor removal not only in beekeepers but also in livestock farms (waste farms, waste farms, fertilizer compost fields, pigtails, etc.).

It is a product that can be applied to various beekeeping environments because it can control multiple honeycomb at once or step by step, not just one honeycomb.

The operation method of the beekeeping gate switch is designed in the vertical opening and closing method, so it can be used without interference with surrounding beehives. In addition, it is possible to reduce the hassle of checking and managing beehives one by one in moving beekeeping or winter. This product is a breakthrough product that can save labor-intensive beekeeping farmers.

Hive controller is a portable beekeeping robot that can withdraw hives from beehives, shake bees safely, and even load outside. It drastically reduces the weight so that a woman in her 80s can lift it with one hand and is made of light materials that it can be conveniently used outdoors.

Hornet Trap, an eco-friendly ESG product, is a product that can be installed at the entrance of each individual hive to safely protect the hive by using the habit of wasp without using a separate attraction such as fermentation liquid. Because wasps can be caught without having to reside in beekeepers, it can reduce the time required for capture, labor, and other costs for purchasing pest control products.

The smart beekeeping system uses special materials such as flexible carbon-based heating elements to provide similar effects to heat sources generated from bees, and can greatly help maintain the growth environment of bees through effects such as far-infrared rays. The system is a smart beekeeping device that enables integrated management of honeybee growth environments in dozens to hundreds of beehives, including automatic specifiers, water supply control, and internal bee environment settings through apps.

Daesung, a leader in smart agriculture, has products and technologies that can solve long-term preservation problems such as air environment pollution, livestock odor, and agricultural product corruption as well as beekeeping automation. As an automatic agricultural machinery manufacturing and software (SW) development company, Daesung plans to introduce reliable technologies, automated agricultural machinery for beekeeping, and robots for beekeeping so that non-professionals and beginners can easily beekeeping.

