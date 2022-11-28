IDEAYA Biosciences Appoints Darrin M. Beaupre, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Clinical Development of Expanding Clinical Pipeline

Former Senior Vice President and Head of Early Oncology Development and Clinical Research at Pfizer will lead IDEAYA's clinical development efforts as Chief Medical Officer

Over twenty-five years of experience in clinical development and translational research, including at leading pharmaceutical companies and major research institutions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced that Darrin M. Beaupre, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the company as its Chief Medical Officer, effective November 21, 2022.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Beaupre to IDEAYA. He joins us as we target to expand our clinical pipeline in the first half of 2023 to include potentially five clinical trials across four programs – darovasertib (PKC) in MUM and UM, IDE397 (MAT2A) in MTAP-deletion tumors, IDE161 (PARG) in HRD tumors and, in collaboration with GSK, our Pol Theta Helicase Inhibitor development candidate in HRD tumors. Dr. Beaupre's deep clinical development and translational research experience will help us unlock the value of our growing clinical pipeline," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

"I am pleased to join IDEAYA to help advance the company's portfolio of potential first-in-class, clinical-stage precision medicine therapeutics. I share IDEAYA's conviction that synthetic lethality, an emerging approach within precision medicine oncology, has considerable promise to deliver new treatments for cancer patients," said Dr. Darrin M. Beaupre, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

Dr. Beaupre's extensive career includes various clinical development and translational research roles in industry, including most recently at BioSplice Therapeutics (a subsidiary of Samumed) as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development in Oncology. Dr. Beaupre previously served as Senior Vice President, Head of Early Oncology Development and Clinical Research at Pfizer, Inc., where he led cross-disciplinary groups including clinical development, clinical pharmacology, translational oncology and clinical operations related study clinicians. There he was responsible for oversight of IND submissions and early clinical development across multiple oncology programs. Dr. Beaupre also served at Pharmacyclics (Abbvie) as Vice President, Head of Early Development and Immunotherapy, and at Amgen as Medical Director. He was previously an Assistant Professor at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, and also held various earlier appointments at the University of Miami and the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to (i) IDEAYA's potential clinical trials and (ii) Dr. Beaupre's impact on IDEAYA's clinical pipeline. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 8, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

