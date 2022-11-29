JMA Expands Work with AWS to Power Seamless Private 5G

JMA's XRAN to Be Deployed to Run on Amazon EKS Anywhere to Provide Access to Flexible, Scalable Private Networks

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JMA Wireless, a global leader in wireless communications solutions, today announced it will deploy its cloud-native 5G XRAN solution on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere. Together, the combination of the two services will provide enterprises, carriers, universities, and government agencies to simplify the process of building, managing, and operating private 5G networks.

JMA's XRAN unlocks private wireless by creating a platform that hosts multiple networks and improves with time. XRAN is a 100% software-based RAN intentionally built to be cloud-native, delivering maximum performance by utilizing the entire 150 MHz of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band. It achieves speeds over 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) and supports thousands of users, establishing the new standard of capability when compared to frozen-in-time, chipset-based solutions. With simple software updates, XRAN-based private wireless systems are always current, continuously adding value and functionality over their projected 10+ year life.

Amazon EKS Anywhere is a deployment option for Amazon EKS that allows customers to create and operate Kubernetes clusters on customer-managed infrastructure with Kubernetes operational tooling that's consistent with Amazon EKS.

"Supporting XRAN on Amazon EKS Anywhere helps change the game for CIOs," said Joe Constantine, CTO at JMA. "Together this provides a faster and simpler way for customers to deploy and operate private 5G networks."

This announcement builds on JMA and AWS's work together in private wireless. In August 2021, JMA announced the completion of a new private wireless network for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) leveraging AWS to power ongoing research and innovation in CMU's Living Edge Lab. The network includes multiple outdoor sites using JMA CBRS Cell Hubs, JMA's XRAN operating on a commercial off-the-shelf server, and a wireless-evolved packet core deployed on AWS Snowball Edge. Leveraging Amazon EKS Anywhere, the network is being upgraded to 5G.

"We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with JMA and AWS to bring the latest and most advanced technology to CMU," said Jim Blakley, Associate Director of Living Edge Lab, Carnegie Mellon University. "We are proud to be one of the first adopters of the work between JMA and AWS to create 5G SA networks, bringing its new benefits to life with our first 5G deployment planned for early next year."

"Customers choose Amazon EKS Anywhere because it helps them simplify the creation and operation of on-premises Kubernetes clusters while automating cluster management," said Barry Cooks, Vice President of Kubernetes, AWS. "By deploying JMA's cloud-native XRAN software on Amazon EKS Anywhere, our joint customers have more flexibility to choose what hardware they use to run XRAN, so they can take advantage of existing infrastructure investments or run across hardware from multiple vendors, while maintaining consistent Kubernetes operational tooling across AWS and on premises."

About JMA

Founded in 2012, JMA is restoring U.S. leadership in wireless technology at a critical time in the transition to 5G. Based in Syracuse, New York, JMA makes the world's most advanced software-based 5G platform, which it designs, codes, and manufactures in the United States. JMA's cutting-edge technology—most notably a revolutionary software solution called XRAN—is ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity for businesses, workers, and ultimately consumers. For more information, visit jmawireless.com.

