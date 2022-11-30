Sequans to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

PARIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today Georges Karam, CEO, and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the 25th Needham Growth Conference being held January 10 – 12, 2023 at The Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

Sequans' management will conduct 40-minute one-on-one meetings from 7:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 10, and host a group presentation from 10:15-10:55 a.m. ET the same day.

Needham reserves the right to adjust a company's presentation time until December 31, 2022 for schedule optimization. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting and presentation times with the conference organizers. For more information about the Needham conferences or to schedule a meeting with Sequans' management, contact your Needham representative or email the event organizers at conferences@needhamco.com.

The conference presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at https://www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/ for 90 days following the event.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1.385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

