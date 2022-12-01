Experienced Board Director and Former Chief Legal Officer J. Weili Cheng Joins MIND Research Institute's Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute has welcomed J. Weili Cheng to its board of directors. Cheng, current executive director of the Yale Alumni Association (YAA), dedicates her time to building engagement and promoting communication. While overseeing the direction of programs, her leadership in the YAA has spearheaded many initiatives, including advancements in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Cheng has served as the executive director of the YAA for the past six years where she has sustained lifelong connections between and among Yale and its 175,000+ alumni. Additionally, she manages the strategies and direction of the organization, its operations, and programs.

"Weili's long stewardship in establishing and developing effective communication strategies makes her a perfect addition to MIND's board," said Edwin D. Fuller, MIND's Chairman of the Board. "We are thrilled that Weili will bring her thoughtful leadership and passion to MIND."

Concurrent with her role as executive director, Cheng serves as an associate at Laguna Strategic Advisors where she offers consultation on operations, management, and strategic planning in the hospitality services industry. She has over three decades of experience in hospitality and has served in a variety of leadership positions, including her role in overlooking all legal matters at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, a subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc.

"I have a passion for building a diverse and inclusive work environment, as well as serving those from underprivileged backgrounds," said Cheng. "I am excited to join MIND's board of directors to continue to advance these interests."

More recently, Cheng joined the board of directors of APIA scholars in 2021. APIA is an organization that awards scholarships to students of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage demonstrating financial need, community service, and leadership.

"Weili's long-enduring commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will be a major asset to MIND's mission," said MIND's CEO Brett Woudenberg. "I am excited to work with Weili as she brings a fresh perspective to our board and organization. I look forward to working with her in our mission to ensure that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems."

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math® , a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org .

