EIGR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Eiger Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Eiger between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 9, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants overstated Eiger's clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (ii) defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for the Company's product candidate, peginterferon lambda ; (iii) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (iv) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda's regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law