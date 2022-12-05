5WPR Continues to Expand U.S. Services for International Beauty Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the extension of their beauty practice with a specialty sub-division supporting U.S.-focused campaigns for Korean, European, and Australian beauty brands. With a keen understanding of the U.S. market, 5WPR provides strategic counsel and strong communication plans for partners that seek to launch or expand their footprint stateside.

Within the past year alone, 5W has skyrocketed a multitude of brands from around the globe into the U.S. market, launching new indie beauty brands into mass retail, and introducing top-selling brands to national and regional media and consumers alike. Through dynamic programs inclusive of strategic media relations, influencer marketing, events, ambassador procurement, and more – 5W has curated a built-in network of media and content creators who are specifically interested in discovering new-to-market brands.

"International brands need a smart PR strategy to build brand affinity and educate curious media and consumers. 5W takes a strategic approach to storytelling and brand building for companies looking to break into the U.S. market," shared 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our team of specialists generates impactful PR campaigns and influencer marketing programs on a variety of social channels including TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube to further consumer visibility and industry credibility."

5W's Beauty Division is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities and of course, media.

Partners receive maximum exposure through integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer and Professional Partnerships, and Social Media.

