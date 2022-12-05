ALIGN PRECISION Appoints Mark Cherry as Chief Executive Officer

Former Boeing Executive Brings More Than 20 Years of Leadership Experience in the Defense, Aerospace and Technology Sectors

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALIGN PRECISION Corp. ("ALIGN PRECISION" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and evolving high-tech industries, today announced the appointment of Mark Cherry as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 5. The leadership appointment positions ALIGN PRECISION to capitalize on the increasing demand for its capabilities, strengthen existing and expand new customer partnerships and realize its long-term growth ambitions. Mr. Cherry succeeds Andy Spiering, who will serve as an advisor to Mr. Cherry during a transition period.

Mr. Cherry, who most recently served as the Vice President & General Manager of Vertical Lift at Boeing Defense, Space and Security, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience delivering mission-critical engineered solutions in the defense, aerospace and technology sectors. In his most recent role, Mr. Cherry oversaw Boeing's portfolio of rotorcraft capabilities and future vertical lift solutions. Mr. Cherry was also previously Vice President & General Manager of Phantom Works at Boeing.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead ALIGN PRECISION in its next phase of growth as a premier supplier that consistently delivers mission-critical solutions to the world's leading manufacturers," said Mr. Cherry. "ALIGN PRECISION's range of proven capabilities and commitment to innovation are second to none, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue supporting the needs of our customers and extending the company's market leadership. I sincerely thank Andy for his contributions to ALIGN's successes to date and look forward to working with him during the transition period."

About ALIGN PRECISION

ALIGN PRECISION Corp. manufactures precision components and assemblies for a range of critical applications. Formerly known as ARCH Precision Components Corp., ALIGN PRECISION has multiple facilities strategically located across the country serving aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and evolving high-tech industries. The ALIGN PRECISION team is comprised of metalworking professionals with industry-leading expertise from across the nation, providing precision solutions to the manufacturing needs of its customers. More information about ALIGN PRECISION can be found at http://www.alignprecision.com.

