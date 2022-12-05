Outway Launches Limited Edition Socks in Collaboration with 3 Times NYT Bestselling Author Atticus

The latest releases from Outway are two high-quality performance socks inspired by the poetic expressions of Atticus, the anonymous poet and three times New York Times bestseller.

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Outway, North America's leading sock brand, continues to grab attention of the global athleisure market with its innovative approach. The company has recently introduced two limited edition socks in partnership with popular poet Atticus. The two premium quality socks, Atticus Stay Wild Padded Crew and Atticus Spectrum Padded Crew have been fused with the design elements of Atticus to make the comfiest all-day accessory.

The limited edition 'Stay Wild' Outway Socks are inspired by the poetic expressions of Atticus, the anonymous poet and three times New York Times bestseller. (CNW Group/Outway Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

An anonymous Canadian poet, Atticus writes poems incorporating themes of love, relationships, and adventure. In 2016, Teen Vogue magazine named him as the #1 Poet To Follow. Even though his popularity as a poet has exploded over the years, Atticus has always preferred to keep his identity under wraps. He currently has a whopping 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Since its inception in 2016, Outway has made remarkable progress with its focused mission and reliable and diverse product offering. Originality has always been the differentiator for them and it has been accomplished through Outway's dedication to design. The company strongly believes that self-expression is a powerful driver and is highly inspired by its community.

Outway Socks' strong sense of creativity and originality in its designs inspired them to join hands with a world famous artist. This collaboration brings together two world-class brands that celebrate the human journey and tap into the emotional connection of creativity. It will also create an opportunity for the fans of Atticus poetry to feel inspired and connect with their favorite author beyond his books.

"We're always excited to step outside of our comfort zone and collaborate with people that inspire us. Atticus inspires and unites a community through his work, words, and brand – all things we embody in Outway Socks. We're stoked to bring this collaboration to life with the goal of inspiring our community to stay wild," said Outway Founder Rob Fraser.

To find out more and shop the new Atticus Collection from Outway, please visit https://outway.com/pages/atticus?utm_source=Press+Release&utm_campaign=Atticus

About Atticus: Atticus is the anonymous author of multiple national bestsellers who has taken the world by storm with his beautiful poetry and powerful, simple themes of love and strength of the human spirit. Atticus keeps his identity under wraps, and is a proponent of mental health and spreading art without craving for fame.

About Outway: Outway is an athletic lifestyle brand in pursuit of the perfect technical socks—thoughtfully designed for inspiration, performance and personal bests. Outway performance socks are reflective of its commitment to the brand and product journey. The brand is dedicated to providing an ever-evolving collection of new designs paired with technical innovation to continuously inspire and delight the community.

