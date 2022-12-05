Protiviti Named One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2022 by Great Place To Work®

Protiviti Named One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2022 by Great Place To Work®

Accolade recognizes organizations offering inclusive, fair and supportive workplaces

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named by Great Place to Work® to its 'Best Workplaces for ParentsTM' list for the third consecutive year. The list is based on the analysis of confidential survey responses from more than 568,000 U.S. employees and compares the experiences of parents and non-parents within their organizations as well as the benefits and support programs provided by their employers. Protiviti is one of 70 large companies recognized as offering an inclusive, fair and supportive workplace for working parents.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti) (PRNewswire)

As part of our hybrid workforce approach, we continue to offer our working parents increased work schedule flexibility

To determine the list, Great Place to Work measured the difference in parents' survey responses to those of their peers, weighting statements according to their relevance in describing the most important aspects of an equitable workplace to parents. Great Place to Work also considered an organization's paid parental leave and adoption benefits, its approach to flexible working schedules and its childcare and dependent healthcare benefits.

"As part of our hybrid workforce approach, we continue to offer our working parents increased work schedule flexibility, childcare and education support, and programs centered around mental and physical well-being, in addition to paid parental leave and adoption benefits," said Susan Haseley, Protiviti executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion.

Companies are only eligible for the Best Workplaces list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. "Congratulations to Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces for Parents," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "As employees juggled work, eldercare and parenting demands, these companies listened to the needs of working parents and developed innovative ways to support them. They took action to provide relief so their workforce didn't have to choose between their jobs and their families."

Protiviti was ranked #15 on the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, its eighth consecutive year on this list. The company was also named to the 2022 Fortune lists of Best Workplaces for WomenTM, Best Workplaces for Consulting and Professional Services, Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM, Best Workplaces in the Bay Area® and to the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list, all of which are derived from data provided to Great Place to Work and an annual employee survey. Protiviti was also named one of Seramount's 2022 Best Companies for Dads and an Adoption-Friendly Workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

Editor's note: Protiviti photo available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Protiviti