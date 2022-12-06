CHEMISTRY SHORTLISTED FOR ADWEEK'S MIDSIZED AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Agency One of Eight Firms In Consideration for Prestigious Honor

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent full-service agency Chemistry announced today that it has been shortlisted for Adweek's Midsized Agency of the Year. The agency is one of only four independent firms to be shortlisted. Adweek, a leading advertising and marketing industry publication, released the list of eight finalists today. The finalists were chosen by a jury of Adweek editors and reporters based on a number of qualifications including growth and work.

With offices in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York City, and Miami, Chemistry's integrated capabilities span creative, media, digital, social, SEO, public relations, web development, and data and analytics. Understanding that culture and commerce constantly want to change, the agency drives results by treating every business challenge as an experiment. Its diverse skill set means the agency is ideally equipped to focus on its internal motto and what it does best – "Blow Shit Up" with the goal of putting things back together– smarter, more efficiently, and more creatively. This unique approach enables the agency to both identify and solve business challenges by connecting culture, technology, and real-time insights.

Chemistry's philosophy and approach has led to incredible growth of 100% in the past year and growth of four times the agency's size in the past two years. It has also attracted an impressive list of clients who are not content with the status quo and share Chemistry's belief that diversity of people and perspectives create the most powerful outcomes, including Netflix, Red Bull, YouTube, Coca-Cola, Five Guys, UPS, Lids, Marriott, Children's Healthcare, Turner, Square, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and Intercontinental Hotels Group.

This year, the agency created and executed a number of groundbreaking campaigns, including work that helped to launch a new genre for Netflix; the new Side Chik sandwich for Krystal Restaurants; spotlight emerging Black talent for Lids; and with the help of 17 of Atlanta's most iconic muralists, immortalized 17 of the city's community leaders in partnership with client, Atlanta United. In November, the firm helped introduce entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg's new line of pet accessories, Snoop Doggie Doggs, to the world.

As demand for the firm's unique approach has multiplied, Chemistry has continued to add new capabilities and practices to meet and exceed its clients' needs. Building on the 2021 launch of Miami based multicultural marketing division Chemistry Cultura, which specializes in nuanced marketing specific to the many different Hispanic cultures in the US, the firm expanded Cultura with offices in New York City and Phoenix. Its new practice, The Market Research Lab, gives clients data-driven confidence through concept testing in-the-wild, speed ethnography, and quail-quant research – all done in a minute and on a dime. This year, the firm significantly increased its production arm, Test Tube Productions, and launched Lab Works, which creates apps and dotcoms for global brands. The firm has also focused on its talent in 2022, adding over 30 new employees throughout the year.

"This has been a time of unprecedented growth for us. We challenge everyone to do their best work, live their best lives, and never be content with the status quo," said Ned Show, CEO of Chemistry. Chris Breen, COO, says, "Our approach is not arson; it's architecture. By connecting culture, technology, and real-time insights, we solve business challenges and stay true to our mission of making things better for our clients, ourselves, and our communities. This honor by Adweek is proof that what we are doing is working, and we are very grateful for the recognition."

Along with Chemistry, the other finalists for Adweek's Midsized Agency of the Year include BBH, DDB Chicago, Giant Spoon, Johannes Leonardo, McKinney, Mekanism, and Mischief. In addition to this recognition, Chemistry's work has won a slew of awards this year, including a Gold at The Shorty Impact Awards, a Gold and Platinum at the Muse Creative Awards, two Clio Sports Awards, and Media Campaign of the Year.

About Chemistry: Chemistry is an independent, full-service advertising agency with offices in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York, and Miami. A three-time recipient of Ad Age's "Small Agency of the Year" award, Chemistry works to drive results by treating every business challenge as an experiment. With a roster of Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands, Chemistry partners with clients that share the belief that diversity of people and perspectives create the most powerful outcomes.

