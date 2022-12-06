Medcore Partners Has Been Awarded the Exclusive Leasing Assignment for Five Assets Totaling over 550,000 SF of Healthcare Realty's Plano and Carrollton Portfolio

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, LLC ("MedCore") has been awarded the exclusive leasing assignment for Healthcare Realty's ("HRT") Plano/Carrollton portfolio consisting of more than 550,000 square feet across five medical assets.

Kyle Libby, Michael Collins, and Thomas Byers will market the properties on behalf of ownership. HRT's Plano/Carrollton portfolio consists of the following properties:

Baylor Scott & White Plano Pavilion I

Baylor Scott & White Plano Pavilion II

Plano Medical Pavilion

Independence Medical Village

Carrollton LTAC

All five assets have prime locations and are destinations for healthcare services within the greater Plano and Carrollton markets. Three of the assets are conveniently located on or adjacent to Baylor Scott and White Health's Plano campus, near President George Bush Turnpike and Preston Road in Plano. Independence Medical Village is optimally located off Hedgcoxe Road and Independence Parkway near the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Plano. Carrollton LTAC is a 2nd generation long term acute care center, built-out and ready for a new operator, conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway and Parker Road in Carrollton.

"These projects are comprised of top-notch practices that promote an excellent patient experience through the services that are available in each building," said Kyle Libby, Partner at MedCore. "Our goal is to increase occupancy by expanding the referral patterns within each asset to give patients a wider variety of healthcare services under one roof."

About Healthcare Realty

Healthcare Realty is a publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that focuses on owning, managing, acquiring, and developing outpatient medical facilities throughout the United States. As the first REIT to specialize in medical office buildings, the Company has built a well-regarded medical real estate portfolio affiliated with market-leading healthcare systems.

About MedCore Partners

About MedCore Partners, LLC - Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. By leveraging off both its intimate knowledge of the dynamics of the medical sector and its comprehensive platform of real estate services, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects around the nation and to maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Over their careers, the principals of MedCore have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare projects around the country that have been valued in excess of $1 billion in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 1,500 physicians. This level of experience within the medical real estate industry has allowed MedCore's principals to build trusted relationships with both healthcare providers around the United States as well as numerous capital sources.

