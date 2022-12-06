Regulus Global Appoints New Chief Executive Officer Chris Burgess

Burgess to Continue Exponential Growth in Expeditionary, National Security and Humanitarian Arenas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Global announced today the appointment of Chris Burgess as Chief Executive Officer. Burgess will guide the organization in its mission to provide capability-enabling services for global and local defense agencies, and medical and expeditionary missions, including humanitarian and non-profit organizations. Burgess succeeds Will Somerindyke, who will retain the role of Chairman at Regulus Global.

"Please join me in congratulating Chris Burgess. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Regulus Global since founding the company, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished," said Chairman Will Somerindyke. "Chris is the right person to build on this momentum and lead the business to meet our customers' complex mission requirements."

Burgess brings more than 18 years of business experience in the aviation and defense industries. Most recently, Burgess has been managing Skycore Aviation – overseeing new business in 15 countries, growing the business' management team, standardizing processes, and generating revenue over $30 million. During his tenure, Burgess also oversaw the divestiture of Skycore from Xe Services and into a stand-alone, autonomous entity.

Additionally, Mr. Burgess served seven years in the U.S. Navy. As a SEAL Officer, he coordinated special operation missions in the Caribbean, Africa and Europe. He has extensive experience at the operational and command-level with Special Operations Command planning and coordination. As a Naval Surface Warfare Officer, he was stationed in Southeast Asia and trained throughout the region. He earned his master's degree in business administration from Dartmouth University.

"Since Regulus' inception, Will has provided the vision, drive and leadership that has made the company the success it is today, said Burgess. "I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and lead the Regulus team into the future. We have an exceptionally talented team and we are focused on continuing to innovate our products and services in new and diverse ways, to support the global community."

In the last decade, Regulus Global has grown exponentially offering mission solutions in more than 80 countries globally. Some highlights include:

Support for natural disasters, COVID-19 pandemic response, and supplemental health unit needs for communities farther from urban medical resources.

Building innovative custom mobile hospitals and Level II UN hospitals.

National security mission needs both internationally and in the United States .

Trusted leadership and scalability: With military veterans, field medical expertise, internal compliance export control, global in-country staff, numerous certifications, licenses and contract vehicle awards, Regulus provides nimble, flexible solutions with mission experience.

About Regulus

Regulus Global, a leader in innovative design, enables capability from initial requirement through delivery to sustainment. Specializing in the humanitarian, expeditionary, national security and defense industries, Regulus works to understand the mission and then provides the requirements analysis, emerging technologies, equipment, and scalability to meet the critical needs of organizations and agencies worldwide. Transforming the end-to-end lifecycle, Regulus supports organizations, businesses, and government agencies worldwide with its systems design, development, and execution expertise. Regulus Global is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., with subsidiary offices in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Mexico City, Mexico; Sao Paulo, Brazil and operates in more than 80 countries worldwide.

