LICENSE-2-PLAY INTRODUCES WHO SAYS?® QUOTE TRIVIA CARD GAMES: LAUNCHES FRIENDS, SEINFELD, HARRY POTTER AND RICK AND MORTY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - License 2 Play Toys, LLC, one of the largest independent toy and game distributors in the industry, announced today it is introducing an all-new trivia card game collection named, Who Says?®. This first-ever entertainment-based trivia card game of quotes, featuring some of your favorite TV show and movie characters, challenges players of all skill levels to identify which character said the quote. In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Who Says?® is launching the series with four titles based on such perpetually popular entertainment franchises as Friends, Seinfeld, Harry Potter, and Rick and Morty.

"We are excited about this product and knew immediately we wanted to distribute it," explained Jayson Esterow, CEO of License 2 Play. Esterow continued, "It has every element of a great game starting with its focus on quotes. Amazingly, we determined that a game of quotes featuring fan-favorite characters from some of the most popular TV shows and movies had never been done before. By pairing the Who Says?® game play with the Warner Bros. library of timeless TV shows and movies, we think there will be a very large audience for these games. At $12.99, they're an affordable gift for this holiday season and a great stocking stuffer."

Every Who Says?® card game contains 300 quotes from core and recurring characters from the respective TV shows and movie series. For fans who really want to test their knowledge, they can expand game play to include added challenges such as naming the episode and the season in which each quote was spoken. The game can be played by one to four players or teams of players. Who Says?® is also unique among card games in that it is perfect for one-person play.

The first four licensed versions of Who Says?® are making their debut on Amazon, and can also be found at select specialty retailers across the country.

About License 2 Play Toys, LLC

License 2 Play Toys is a leading distributor of licensed & branded toys, representing some of the most popular product lines sold in the marketplace Shopkins, Angry Birds, and Pokemon over the last decade. It's website is http://www.license-2-play.com/.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.



FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)

SEINFELD and all related characters and elements © & ™ Castle Rock Entertainment. (s22)

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

RICK AND MORTY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Cartoon Network (s22)

