Michigan's Largest Conference on Suicide Offers New Professional Trainee and Student Symposium on Suicide, Jan. 26 - 28, 2023

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for Michigan's largest conference on suicide — the Kevin's Song 7th Annual Conference on Suicide: Building Roads to a Better Tomorrow — that features a prestigious roster of leading experts in the field of suicide. Presented by the Dolores and Paul Lavins Foundation, The Children's Foundation and the Joseph J. Laurencelle Memorial Foundation, the conference will be produced by Detroit Public Television and returns to an in-person format January 26 – 28, 2023 at the St. John's Resort in Plymouth.

The three-day conference will bring together up to 500 educators, mental health professionals, professional trainees and students, business and community leaders as well as members of the public, survivors of suicide loss, and attempt survivors. It features keynote and breakout sessions and supportive resources for attendees and a special presentation from Kevin Berthia, a suicide attempt survivor who decided to end his life at the Golden Gate Bridge, and Kevin Briggs, a retired California Highway Patrol officer, who intervened and saved his life.

Thursday, Jan. 26 — Kevin's Song's 4th Annual "The School Summit" will bring together public, independent, parochial and charter schools to share best practices in suicide awareness and prevention. Participants will learn about creative, innovative programs that are bringing mental health and suicide awareness to students, teachers and parents throughout Michigan.

Thursday also will mark a new feature to the annual conference with the first Professional Trainee and Student Symposium on Suicide — an intense half-day course on suicide risk factors, prevention and treatment. The Symposium on Suicide is FREE for persons enrolled in any of the following programs in the State of Michigan: Primary Care, Pediatric, Family Practice, Internal Medicine, Psychiatry or Emergency Medicine Residency Programs; and Undergraduate or Graduate Social Work, Psychology or Professional Counseling Programs.

Friday, Jan. 27 — Building Roads to a Better Tomorrow — The day will feature sessions addressing suicide as a public health crisis to better understand and build pathways to more effective models of prevention and treatment in order to save lives.

Saturday, Jan. 28 — The Saturday Program – Surviving Suicide – The last day of the conference is dedicated for survivors of suicide loss and attempt survivors, support group facilitators, mental health professionals, and others interested in sharing their lived experiences.

For more information or to register for the conference visit www.kevinssong.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Kevin's Song