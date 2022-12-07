Pennsylvania High-School Athletes Now Permitted to Monetize Their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)

The PIAA approves policy clearing the path for exciting new opportunities for local athletes

BEAVER, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors voted to permit NIL activities by students at member institutions. This gives Pennsylvania high-school athletes the ability to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness when promoting brands through advertisements, appearances, sponsored social-media content and other marketing opportunities.

"Without question, this new policy is a game changer, and we couldn't be more excited for Pennsylvania athletes," said Jim Christiana, CEO of M:7 Sports — an integrated sports agency specializing in marketing, strategy and NIL for athletes and brands. "Our dream is to help our athletes achieve their dreams through empowerment, and the PIAA's decision represents one more path to do just that."

In July 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that collegiate athletes could finally profit from their NIL, opening the door to high-school changes. Today, Pennsylvania joins nearly two dozen other states now permitting NIL activities at the high-school level.

"Athletes can now start growing and capitalizing on their personal brands in high school, giving them a great head start when they get to college," said M:7 Sports COO Jen Nolfi. "Our mission is to help our athletes take full advantage of their NIL opportunities, and provide businesses the opportunity to elevate their brands and invest in the futures of young athletes."

About M:7 Sports

M:7 Sports is an integrated sports agency specializing in marketing, strategy, and NIL for athletes and retailers. While some agencies focus solely on securing contracts, and others focus only on marketing or PR, at M:7 Sports we do it all, bringing the best in visual, verbal and strategy together seamlessly for maximum impact and optimal success. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

