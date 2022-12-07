Servier Wins Reuters' 2022 Patient Champion Award

Servier recognized for its leadership in oncology and commitment to patients in annual Reuters Pharma Awards



BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a leader in oncology committed to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients we serve, was the recipient of the Patient Champion Award at Reuter's Annual Pharma Awards USA on December 1, 2022. The award follows recognition for Servier's dedication to patients earlier this year by PatientView in its annual survey of U.S. patient groups.

"Since the inception of Servier Pharmaceuticals in the U.S. in 2018, there has been an intentional effort to build the patient voice into everything we do," said David K. Lee, CEO of Servier Pharmaceuticals. "Our Patient Office team consistently ensures that patients are present at every step of the drug development process – from identifying areas of unmet need, to educational support materials for caregivers and survivors, to access programs that help to ensure our medicines are getting to the patients that need them. This recognition is a testament to our consistent commitment of putting patients first and exemplifies our leadership in oncology."

Servier takes a holistic approach to patient engagement, understanding that each patient is an individual with individual needs. Since 2018, Servier has worked tirelessly to help ensure access to treatments across its portfolio, helping more than 2,000 patients receive access to standard-of-care medicines, including first-of-its-kind treatments like TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets).

"The relationship that I've been able to develop with the Servier team, as an acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patient has been wonderful," said Shirley O'Brien who was diagnosed with AML in 2015. "Servier provides ample resources to patients about their disease, but also provides other tools that help manage life as a cancer patient that are so needed. They encourage me to tell my story and share my experience with others and continue to elevate the patient voice."

"Our ability to excel and champion patients is built on Servier's unique structure and programming," said Wendy Poage, Head of the Patient Office at Servier Pharmaceuticals. "By ensuring patients are integrated into everything we do, we're able to build and provide the tools and resources that patients and caregivers truly need and value throughout the treatment and survivorship journey."

For more information on Servier Pharmaceuticals patient support services, please visit servier.us/patient-support.

About TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets)

TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) is approved in the U.S. in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. TIBSOVO is the first therapy targeting cancer metabolism approved in combination with azacitidine for patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated AML.

TIBSOVO is also approved in the U.S. as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with IDH1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML, and for adults with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated AML who are ≥75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy. Last year, TIBSOVO garnered its first approval in a non-hematologic malignancy for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

Please see the TIBSOVO indications and Important Safety Information with a link to the full Prescribing Information below.

About Servier Pharmaceuticals

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC is a commercial-stage company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients, their families and caregivers. As a privately held company, Servier has the unique freedom to devote all of its time and energy towards patients who require our treatments, care and innovation in areas of unmet medical need.

As a leader in oncology, Servier is committed to finding solutions that will address today's challenges. The company's oncology portfolio includes innovative medicines designed to bring more life-saving treatments to a greater number of patients, across the entire spectrum of disease and in a variety of tumor types. Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in hard-to-treat cancers with more than 50% of its research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need that may truly move the needle for our patients.

Servier believes co-creation is fundamental to driving innovation and is actively building alliances, acquisitions, licensing deals and partnerships that bring solutions and accelerate access to therapies. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients that we serve.

For more information: www.servier.us.

TIBSOVO IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND INDICATION FOR U.S. PATIENTS

INDICATIONS

TIBSOVO is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor indicated for patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test with:

Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

In combination with azacitidine or as monotherapy for the treatment of newly diagnosed AML in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy

Relapsed or Refractory AML

For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

For the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma who have been previously treated

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: DIFFERENTIATION SYNDROME IN AML

Patients treated with TIBSOVO have experienced symptoms of differentiation syndrome, which can be fatal. Symptoms may include fever, dyspnea, hypoxia, pulmonary infiltrates, pleural or pericardial effusions, rapid weight gain or peripheral edema, hypotension, and hepatic, renal, or multi–organ dysfunction. If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate corticosteroid therapy and hemodynamic monitoring until symptom resolution.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Differentiation Syndrome in AML: In the combination study AG120-C-009, 15% (11/71) of patients with newly diagnosed AML treated with TIBSOVO plus azacitidine experienced differentiation syndrome. Differentiation syndrome is associated with rapid proliferation and differentiation of myeloid cells and may be life-threatening or fatal. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome in patients treated with TIBSOVO included noninfectious leukocytosis, peripheral edema, pyrexia, dyspnea, pleural effusion, hypotension, hypoxia, pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, pericardial effusion, rash, fluid overload, tumor lysis syndrome, and creatinine increased. Of the 11 patients with newly diagnosed AML who experienced differentiation syndrome with TIBSOVO plus azacitidine, 8 (73%) recovered. Differentiation syndrome occurred as early as 3 days after start of therapy and during the first month on treatment.

In the monotherapy clinical trial AG120-C-001, 25% (7/28) of patients with newly diagnosed AML and 19% (34/179) of patients with relapsed or refractory AML treated with TIBSOVO experienced differentiation syndrome. Of the 7 patients with newly diagnosed AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 6 (86%) patients recovered. Of the 34 patients with relapsed or refractory AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 27 (79%) patients recovered after treatment or after dose interruption of TIBSOVO. Differentiation syndrome occurred as early as 1 day and up to 3 months after TIBSOVO initiation and has been observed with or without concomitant leukocytosis.

If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate dexamethasone 10 mg IV every 12 hours (or an equivalent dose of an alternative oral or IV corticosteroid) and hemodynamic monitoring until improvement. If concomitant noninfectious leukocytosis is observed, initiate treatment with hydroxyurea or leukapheresis, as clinically indicated. Taper corticosteroids and hydroxyurea after resolution of symptoms and administer corticosteroids for a minimum of 3 days. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome may recur with premature discontinuation of corticosteroid and/or hydroxyurea treatment. If severe signs and/or symptoms persist for more than 48 hours after initiation of corticosteroids, interrupt TIBSOVO until signs and symptoms are no longer severe.

QTc Interval Prolongation: Patients treated with TIBSOVO can develop QT (QTc) prolongation and ventricular arrhythmias. Concomitant use of TIBSOVO with drugs known to prolong the QTc interval (e.g., anti-arrhythmic medicines, fluoroquinolones, triazole anti–fungals, 5–HT3 receptor antagonists) and CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase the risk of QTc interval prolongation. Conduct monitoring of electrocardiograms (ECGs) and electrolytes. In patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, or electrolyte abnormalities, or in those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval, more frequent monitoring may be necessary.

Interrupt TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 480 msec and less than 500 msec. Interrupt and reduce TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 500 msec. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs or symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Guillain-Barré syndrome can develop in patients treated with TIBSOVO. Monitor patients taking TIBSOVO for onset of new signs or symptoms of motor and/or sensory neuropathy such as unilateral or bilateral weakness, sensory alterations, paresthesias, or difficulty breathing. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who are diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In patients with AML, the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥25%) are leukocytes decreased, diarrhea, hemoglobin decreased, platelets decreased, glucose increased, fatigue, alkaline phosphatase increased, edema, potassium decreased, nausea, vomiting, phosphate decreased, decreased appetite, sodium decreased, leukocytosis, magnesium decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, arthralgia, dyspnea, uric acid increased, abdominal pain, creatinine increased, mucositis, rash, electrocardiogram QT prolonged, differentiation syndrome, calcium decreased, neutrophils decreased, and myalgia

In patients with cholangiocarcinoma, the most common adverse reactions (≥15%) are fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, cough, decreased appetite, ascites, vomiting, anemia, and rash. The most common laboratory abnormalities (≥10%) in patients with cholangiocarcinoma are hemoglobin decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, and bilirubin increased

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Reduce TIBSOVO dose with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

Sensitive CYP3A4 Substrates: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

QTc Prolonging Drugs: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO. If co-administration is unavoidable, monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

LACTATION

Because many drugs are excreted in human milk and because of the potential for adverse reactions in breastfed children, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with TIBSOVO and for 1 month after the last dose.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING for AML patients

*Servier has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with CStone for the development and commercialization of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore.

