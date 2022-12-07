Top Rated Private Jet Charter Brokerage New Flight Charters Announces Third Year of No-Charge De-Icing

The most-accredited jet charter brokerage in the U.S. is again covering de-icing and hangar charges for its client's flights this winter.

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to the charter industry's only Best Price Guarantee, New Flight Charters has added for the third straight winter season, no-charge de-icing, as needed for any trip.

By comparison, other on-demand charter companies and some jet card or membership programs invoice their customer for any de-icing or hangar fees. And in other provider programs, de-icing costs are built into hourly rates, increasing customer costs whether de-icing is needed or not.

What Does Private Jet De-Icing Cost?

A typical light jet de-icing averages around $1,500, midsize and larger charter jets range up to around $6,000 and more in some cases. De-icing costs depend on several factors including the aircraft size, the airport's fees, and how much de-icing fluid is required for the conditions.

New Flight Charters clients feel confident seeing their plane get de-iced and knowing it's no cost to them. No add-ons to overall charter pricing, costs are covered from a company reserve used to support and serve clients.

Covering de-icing costs for clients is an added benefit to the company's Best Price Guarantee, in place since 2009. The company guarantees the best cost/quote for any trip and type/size aircraft and will beat any charter broker or operator qualified quote.

"Our flights and experiences should be seamless from beginning to end, and no one wants to get an additional invoice after their trip," commented Rick Colson, New Flight Charters' president. "Service level is a priority. In on-demand charter we are only as good as our last trip, so we care greatly about every single charter experience, beginning to end. Our charter managers are some of the most experienced in the industry."

Flyers review an array of best available options for each flight according to their preferences. Quotes are total all-included and price-guaranteed. No membership fees, commitments, buy-ins, or invoices after the trip.

Aircraft options for each trip, including discounted floating fleet options and empty legs nationwide, are from the full industry of 3,596 charter jets in the U.S.

About New Flight Charters

Celebrating its 18th Anniversary in 2022, New Flight Charters arranges custom domestic and international private jet charter flights with top-rated aircraft, a Best Price Guarantee and perfect safety history. The company is the most accredited in the industry; both ARGUS® and Wyvern® registered, Rated A+ and Accredited by the BBB, approved by the international Air Charter Association (ACA), rated D&B Gold, named to the Inc. 5000 four consecutive years and is a SAM-Registered U.S. Government Contractor. Private Jet charter fliers choose from the top aircraft makes, models and jet charter quotes every flight, from the largest jet charter listings including floating fleets and empty legs. New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families, and entrepreneurs.

