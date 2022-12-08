Copado Launches DevOps Exchange, the First DevOps Marketplace for Enterprise SaaS Solutions

With dozens of pre-built solutions available today, Copado's DevOps Exchange is a one-stop shop for customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , the global leader in low-code DevOps, today launched the DevOps Exchange , the first DevOps marketplace for enterprise SaaS solutions. The pre-built solutions from Copado, its partners and the Copado community extend and enhance the features of Copado's DevOps platform for Salesforce . With more than 40 initial listings, the Copado DevOps Exchange is a one-stop shop for customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Copado, the leading DevOps platform enabling the world’s largest digital transformations in the cloud (PRNewsfoto/Copado) (PRNewswire)

Enterprise application teams need a variety of technologies to deliver their portfolio. Over the next three years, companies are looking to reduce complexity and consolidate their DevOps activities by adopting a single, extendable platform. With the Copado DevOps Exchange, organizations can build on Copado and expand with pre-built solutions that enable automation across the software delivery lifecycle.

"Just as AppExchange became the leading marketplace for Salesforce apps, Copado is advancing the DevOps market for enterprise SaaS by offering an extensible platform supported by solutions from our partners and community members," said David Brooks, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Copado. "With the solutions found in the Copado DevOps Exchange, development teams can deliver continuous innovation with speed and quality even for the most complex enterprise IT environments where an end-to-end business process spans multiple clouds. The Copado DevOps Exchange can unlock an organization's potential to automate anything in the software delivery lifecycle. The possibilities are endless."

Leveraging the expertise of a global DevOps network, organizations can implement plug-and-play, pre-built, self-service solutions for complex challenges that have been solved and shared by highly skilled DevOps experts. The numerous integrations, data templates, and add-ons currently listed and in process on the Copado DevOps Exchange provide innovative solutions for specific needs, industries and markets.

"The main driver for us to work with Copado was that it allowed us to achieve mouse-click deployments," said Simon Whight, Platform Technical Architect, Zen Internet. "If anything requires a command line interface, I prefer it to sync with Copado to keep the technology barrier accessible at an admin level. With Copado's DevOps Exchange, I'm excited to have access to a one-stop shop to find complementary DevOps products that are compatible with the Copado platform."

The Copado DevOps Exchange includes solutions developed by community members, Copado partners, and Copado Labs. Copado Labs is a team of highly-skilled developers and architects who are constantly expanding Copado's platform by publishing high-value solutions like the Copado Monitoring Center so customers get alerted when unauthorized metadata changes happen in their pipeline and can expedite problem resolution.

Among partner solutions, DigitSec is offering a solution to run automated security scans to deliver DevSecOps into the Salesforce delivery process.

"We are very honored to be listed on the Copado DevOps Exchange," said Adrian Szwarcburg, Senior Vice President Business Development & Partnerships at DigitSec. "Together with Copado, we can empower Salesforce teams to secure their software development lifecycle with features designed to accelerate the adoption of DevSecOps in the CI/CD pipeline."

Copado is redefining how to achieve success with enterprise SaaS and low-code platforms with its customer-centric approach to delivering faster, higher quality releases and improving trust across digital transformation projects. A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Copado found that customers using Copado delivered 20x shorter lead times, 10x faster recovery times, 4x reduction in change fail rate and 5-7% higher productivity. Further, organizations using Copado's DevOps platform can achieve $4.5 million in value and an ROI of 307% over three years with payback in less than 6 months.

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates enterprise SaaS deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,200 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

