EMERUS HIRES PEYTON ELLIOTT AS SENIOR VP OF OPERATIONS

Elliott Will Lead Operations for the Company's Texas, West Coast Markets

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus is pleased to announce the hiring of Peyton Elliott as Senior Vice President of Operations. Reporting directly to COO Vanessa Smith, Elliott will lead operations for the company's Texas and West coast markets, as well as for its markets under development.

Peyton Elliott (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to Peyton's leadership as he partners with our great Emerus team and health system partners to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care to our patients and the communities we serve," Smith said.

Elliott most recently served as CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center. He previously worked at Houston Methodist, where he completed his administrative residency and held various executive roles. He began his career in health care administration at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from Texas Christian University and holds a master's degree in health care administration from Trinity University. In his time away from Emerus he also enjoys real estate investing and time with his two young children.

Elliott is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and he is an alumnus of the Leadership Development Council of the Texas Hospital Association.

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small format hospitals, also known as community hospitals or neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems across the nation to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in healthcare delivery through a network of efficient, value-based micro-hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

CONTACT:

Richard Bonnin at 281-840-982

richard.bonnin@emerus.com

Official logo for Emerus Health (PRNewsFoto/Emerus) (PRNewswire)

