InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Oral Care Product (LVT-286)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an easier, more convenient way to brush teeth at home, work or while traveling," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the TWO- IN- ONE TOOTHBRUSH. Our two-in-one design would take up less space in a work bag, suitcase or overnight bag."

The invention provides a convenient oral care product for brushing teeth. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transport a separate toothbrush and tube of toothpaste. As a result, it increases oral hygiene and it could reduce hassles and messes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population, travelers, workers, on-the-go individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LVT-286, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

