Qventus Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health 150 List

Qventus recognized for leadership in care operations automation

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Qventus to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150 , showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, perioperative, emergency department, and command center settings. (PRNewswire)

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

"We're proud to be recognized by CB Insights for innovations in care operations automation," said Mudit Garg, Qventus Co-Founder and CEO. "Our automation software and solutions enable health systems to achieve breakthrough efficiency improvements, improving patient access and flow, which unlocks entirely new growth opportunities. We're honored to be included among so many other notable companies shaping the future of healthcare."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Qventus is the industry leader in AI-powered automation for care operations. Its software and solutions enable hospitals to improve patient access and flow for perioperative and inpatient care settings, and across the health system. This allows healthcare organizations to boost OR utilization and grow surgical revenues, as well as significantly reduce inpatient length of stay — all while decreasing the workload on staff.

Health system executives are increasing investments in automation, and a top priority is automating OR scheduling. In a new survey conducted by The Health Management Academy, nearly all (95%) of surveyed healthcare systems are looking to automate OR scheduling more and rely less on manual processes.

Quick facts on the 2022 Digital Health 150:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately $1.6B raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone.

Unicorns : This year's list includes only five unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader drop in new unicorns across sectors in 2022 . : This year's list includes only five unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader

Global Reach: Winners in this year's Digital Health 150 span 18 countries across 5 continents. A quarter (25%) are headquartered outside the U.S. — the most in the history of our list. While the U.S. still leads, the UK comes in second with nine winners, followed by Canada with five and Brazil with three.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Qventus

Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus automation platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power solutions for perioperative, inpatient, and other care settings across the health system. As a partner to leading healthcare organizations across the country, including Allina Health, Boston Medical Center, HonorHealth, Saint Luke's Health System, and ThedaCare, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including 3 additional surgical cases per OR per month, 33% more robotic surgical cases, and 30-50% fewer excess inpatient days. For more, visit https://qventus.com/ .

