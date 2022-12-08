Zoomd Technologies Announces Appointment of Ido Almany as CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ido Almany as the new CEO of the Company. Ido Almany will succeed Ofer Eitan, who in July of 2022, previously announced that he was stepping down as CEO once a suitable successor has been identified. Mr. Eitan, a Co-founder of the Company, has been the Company's CEO since its merge with Moblin in 2017 and will remain a director of the Company.

Mr. Almany will be joining Zoomd after half a decade of leading American Express in Israel as its General Manager, and the CEO of the local exclusive licensee, Premium Express LTD. Mr. Almany charted a new strategic direction for Amex in Israel, developed new distribution channels and partnerships, and revitalized the product offering, creating sustainable and high-margin growth amounting to US$140M in annual revenue. Mr. Almany also served as a management team member for the Isracard Group, Premium Express' parent company and the largest payments company in Israel, taking part in the Group's successful IPO in 2019.

Prior to joining American Express in Israel, Mr. Almany was the Head of Digital Products and Business Development for Discount Bank, one of the largest banks in Israel, Head of Fintech and Innovation for Discount Bank, and a strategy consultant for TASC Consulting & Capital.

"Ido has a proven track record of achieving growth targets", said Ofer Eitan, "Zoomd's journey is now at the stage of continuing growth and strengthening the Company's current advantages in the marketplace and product offering. We welcome Ido with huge applause, big expectations, and are certain that he will continue the path of success while reaching new milestones for the Company."

"Ido brings to Zoomd a strong combination of experience with growing technology businesses through partnerships and an established track record in driving profitable revenue growth" commented Amit Bohensky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zoomd. "We look forward to leveraging his wide business experience in technology and capital markets as Zoomd progresses in its efforts to become a market leading tech company".

Mr. Almany holds a BSc in Industrial Engineering and Management with honors (summa cum laude), from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology.

Mr. Almany commented, "I am thrilled to be joining Zoomd as its new CEO. I am grateful for the Board of Directors' support and confidence in me. I am excited to bring my experience and expertise to Zoomd and am certain that together with the capable and dedicated Zoomd team we can continue to grow and thrive."

In connection with his appointment as the Company's new CEO, Mr. Almany was granted 3,164,071 stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan approved by the Company's shareholders on August 5, 2020. The options have an exercise price of C$0.13 per share (being the closing price of the Company's shares on the day prior to the grant date, adjusted to reflect the maximum permitted discount), and will expire five years from their grant date. 1,318,363 options are subject to performance vesting conditions, with the remaining options being subject to time vesting conditions over a three year period from Mr. Almany's start date.

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

