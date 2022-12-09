InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Warning System for Left Turns (HAD-198)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a police officer and I've seen too many head-on collisions at intersections with motorists attempting to make left turns across traffic. I wanted to create an advanced warning system to prevent such accidents," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the SAFE LEFT. My design would improve safety at intersections for motorists making left turns."

The invention provides a safer way for motorists to make left turns at intersections. In doing so, it allows drivers to know if vehicles are approaching. As a result, it could help to prevent serious head-on collisions and it reduces unnecessary anxiety. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for governmental agencies responsible for traffic intersections.

