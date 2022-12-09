Trucking Cares Foundation Welcomes Veriha Trucking as Latest Founders Club Member

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations' Trucking Cares Foundation announced that Marinette, Wisconsin-based Veriha Trucking Inc. has committed to becoming the 13th member of the Foundation's TCF Founders Club.

The purpose of the Trucking Cares Foundation is to improve the safety of the trucking industry and the safety, security, and sustainability of America's highways and communities we serve by supporting and promoting research, education and leadership development, volunteerism, and a broad range of charitable activities towards those ends. (PRNewswire)

"We wanted to work with the Trucking Cares Foundation because the work they are doing to marshal and focus our industry's charitable efforts, while raising awareness of the industry's countless good works, is so important," said Veriha President Karen Smerchek. "We are proud to support the industry's ongoing efforts to make a positive difference through the Trucking Cares Foundation by becoming a TCF Founders Club member."

The Founders Club is a special class of donors comprised of individuals and corporations that have committed to a $100,000 contribution over a 10-year period. Founders Club members will receive special recognition across Trucking Cares Foundation programs for their early and generous commitments to making our mission a reality.

"We are especially proud to welcome Veriha Trucking to the Founders Club. As the first member not currently part of the American Trucking Associations' Federation, they represent an important milestone in the development of the Trucking Cares Foundation as a truly industry-wide effort," said TCF Chairman Phil Byrd, president and CEO of Bulldog Hiway Express. "We are pleased to welcome them to the Founders Club and thank them for their support."

"Veriha Trucking becomes the 13th member of the Founders Club, but there is still time to make sure they are not the final member," said TCF President John Lynch. "At the end of 2022, the Founders Club campaign – which includes a 10-year commitment to donate a total of $100,000 to the Foundation – concludes. As a registered 501c3, any contributions to the Trucking Cares Foundation are fully tax deductible, so by a commitment made by the end of the year benefits not just the Foundation and the people helped by its work, but the donor as well."

With Veriha's commitment, the 13 members of the TCF Founders Club are:

ACT-1, the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry

Covenant Transport

Cummins Inc.

Tommy & Dean Hodges

J&M Tank Lines Inc.

LaunchIt Public Relations

Greg & Val Owen in memory of Josh Owen

UPS Inc.

Charles "Shorty" & Ro Whittington

Yellow Corporation

Scopelitis Law Firm

Bridgestone Americas

Veriha Trucking Inc.

The Trucking Cares Foundation is the trucking industry's charitable arm, focusing on several core areas, including: humanitarian and disaster relief; eradicating human trafficking; leadership development; strengthening the industry's relationships with law enforcement, the military and veterans' organizations; safety and research opportunities.

For more information on the Trucking Cares Foundation, visit https://www.truckingcares.org/.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

