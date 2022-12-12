Coupa Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Quarterly Subscription Revenues of $198 Million, 20% Year-Over-Year Growth
  • Quarterly Revenues of $217 Million, 17% Year-Over-Year Growth
  • Quarterly Subscription Calculated Billings of $206 Million, 20% Year-Over-Year Growth
  • Quarterly Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows of $71 Million and $66 Million, Respectively
  • Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $8.0 Billion

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)
Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)(PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Results:

  • Total revenues were $217.3 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $198.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to the same period last year.
  • GAAP operating loss was $77.4 million, compared to $56.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $16.5 million, compared to $27.9 million for the same period last year.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $84.7 million, compared to $91.2 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $1.11, compared to $1.23 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $11.6 million, compared to $23.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.15, compared to $0.31 for the same period last year.
  • Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were $71.3 million and $65.5 million, respectively.

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by Coupa.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q3, including the following: Aareal Bank, Alltech Inc., Bahrain Tender Board, Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S. A., Central Romana Corporation Ltd., Ecolab Inc., First Watch, Fivetran Inc., Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited, Intercom Inc., Moto Honda da Amazonia Ltda, netgo group GmbH, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Noble Drilling Services Inc., RCL Foods, Scale AI, Inc, SoFi, Summit Materials Inc., Therm-O-Disc Inc., and West Dermatology
  • Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites
  • Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022
  • Received Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction for Supply Chain Planning
  • Recognized as a Leader for Third Party Risk Management in IDC's MarketScape Report
  • Named a Leading Contender in the Aite Matrix Evaluation: Treasury Management Systems, EMEA, 2022
  • Concluded its 2022 Executive Summit series, gathering 500+ executives across Australia, Singapore, Europe, London, and the U.S to collaborate, learn, and share BSM success stories
  • Published the results of its annual Retail Holiday Supply Chain study
  • Hosted Global Impact Week, uniting the Coupa community to drive impact in local communities
  • Launched a new Employee Resource Group (ERG) to support the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community
  • Opened registration for Inspire 2023 in America and Europe, Coupa's annual Business Spend Management (BSM) community event

Transaction with Thoma Bravo

In a separate press release issued today, Coupa announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. A copy of the press release and supplemental materials, including an investor presentation, can be found on the investor relations page of Coupa's website at investors.coupa.com. The additional details and information about the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement and the transactions contemplated today are available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Coupa with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Given the announced transaction, Coupa will not host an earnings conference call or provide financial guidance in conjunction with this earnings release. Coupa is also withdrawing its previous financial guidance for fiscal 2023 and has suspended any further updates as a result of the pending transaction. For further detail and discussion of Coupa's financial performance please refer to Coupa's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, which will be filed later today with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, adjusted free cash flows and adjusted free cash flows margin. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, gain or loss on non-marketable investments, insurance proceeds for loss recoveries, the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests, non-recurring income tax adjustments, and income tax effects, and prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, amortization of debt discount costs. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the if-converted method related to the convertible notes, if any.

Beginning in the three months ended April 30, 2022, we utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and amortization of debt issuance costs. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. Additionally, due to historic profitability on a non-GAAP basis, there are no valuation allowances recorded against the non-GAAP deferred tax assets globally. We will periodically reevaluate the projected long-term tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on our ongoing analysis of relevant tax law changes, material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix, and any significant acquisitions.

Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, and prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, plus one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination. Coupa has the ability to settle conversions related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flows divided by total revenues.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.

Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the proposed transaction with Thoma Bravo, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations about future events.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: Coupa is subject to macroeconomic uncertainties driven by inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; Coupa may not be able to manage its recent rapid growth effectively; risks related to past and future business acquisitions, including their integration with Coupa's existing business model, operations and culture; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; Coupa may not be successful in expanding its sales efforts or developing widespread brand awareness in a cost-effective manner; the loss of the services of Coupa's chief executive officer or one or more of its key employees, or an inability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; Coupa's international operations expose it to risks inherent in international sales; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; failure to integrate Coupa's platform with a variety of third-party technologies, making its platform less marketable; any failure to protect intellectual property rights; changes in privacy laws, regulations and standards may cause Coupa's business to suffer; risks relating to servicing Coupa's debt; the price, amount and timing of any share repurchases, Coupa's failure to complete, or delays in completing, the potential merger with Thoma Bravo (the Merger) and disruptions in Coupa's business caused by the potential Merger; whether or not the Merger will be completed; and lawsuits may be filed against Coupa and members of its board of directors as a result of the Merger.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on September 7, 2022, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 12, 2022. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 31,


Nine Months Ended

October 31,




2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues:








Subscription

$         198,409


$         164,745


$     569,549


$     461,079

Professional services and other

18,927


21,071


55,261


70,912

Total revenues

217,336


185,816


624,810


531,991

Cost of revenues:








Subscription

65,427


52,279


184,364


154,701

Professional services and other

22,289


25,341


67,489


81,865

Total cost of revenues

87,716


77,620


251,853


236,566

Gross profit

129,620


108,196


372,957


295,425

Operating expenses:








Research and development

49,158


39,990


139,134


125,625

Sales and marketing

111,599


83,779


315,767


237,902

General and administrative

46,248


40,513


130,328


116,139

Total operating expenses

207,005


164,282


585,229


479,666

Loss from operations

(77,385)


(56,086)


(212,272)


(184,241)

Interest expense

(3,547)


(31,130)


(10,642)


(90,854)

Other income (expense), net

393


(1,298)


(4,032)


(2,746)

Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(80,539)


(88,514)


(226,946)


(277,841)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

3,565


(476)


8,957


(2,697)

Net loss

(84,104)


(88,038)


(235,903)


(275,144)

Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

(353)


(273)


(1,019)


(790)

Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

924


3,438


6,533


8,673

Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

$          (84,675)


$          (91,203)


$   (241,417)


$   (283,027)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to Coupa
      Software Incorporated

$              (1.11)


$              (1.23)


$         (3.19)


$         (3.85)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss  
      per share, basic and diluted

76,040


74,133


75,635


73,514

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



October 31, 2022


January 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$         521,598


$         506,459

Marketable securities

338,530


223,032

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

200,841


226,191

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

30,866


38,270

Deferred commissions, current portion

24,013


21,096

Total current assets

1,115,848


1,015,048

Property and equipment, net

34,998


30,576

Deferred commissions, net of current portion

50,959


48,562

Goodwill

1,514,550


1,514,550

Intangible assets, net

414,338


510,663

Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,518


42,659

Other assets

26,496


31,121

Total assets

$      3,193,707


$      3,193,179

Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests, and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$              4,752


$              4,610

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

125,958


79,160

Deferred revenue, current portion

482,145


468,783

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

2


1,639

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

13,677


12,760

Total current liabilities

626,534


566,952

Convertible senior notes, net

2,161,519


1,614,257

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

34,362


22,655

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

22,852


31,172

Other liabilities

45,477


52,481

Total liabilities

2,890,744


2,287,517

Redeemable non-controlling interests

19,152


12,084

Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share


Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share

8


7

Additional paid-in capital

1,225,829


1,778,840

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,005


9,643

Accumulated deficit

(949,031)


(894,912)

Total stockholders' equity

283,811


893,578

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, and stockholders' equity

$      3,193,707


$      3,193,179

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

October 31,



2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities




Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

$         (241,417)


$         (283,027)

Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

5,514


7,883

Net loss

(235,903)


(275,144)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

107,399


109,900

Amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on marketable securities, net

(1,118)


625

Amortization of deferred commissions

17,567


13,335

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

5,435


85,716

Stock-based compensation

172,254


145,251

Loss on conversion of convertible senior notes


357

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount


(1,338)

Other

(1,682)


(3,204)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

25,004


21,433

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,743


4,529

Other assets

16,156


13,968

Deferred commissions

(23,023)


(22,445)

Accounts payable

511


500

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

33,987


6,795

Deferred revenue

25,804


3,630

Net cash provided by operating activities

150,134


103,908

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of marketable securities

(287,218)


(116,583)

Maturities of marketable securities

166,181


94,142

Sales of marketable securities

4,597


94,916

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

244


(46,719)

Purchases of other investments

(2,000)


(10,000)

Purchases of property and equipment

(14,005)


(10,256)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(132,201)


5,500

Cash flows from financing activities




Investment from redeemable non-controlling interests

2,111


2,223

Repayments of convertible senior notes

(1,750)


(5,748)

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options

1,223


7,444

Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

17,194


21,626

Repurchases of common stock

(20,006)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,228)


25,545

Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,912)


(178)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

14,793


134,775

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

510,339


327,589

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$           525,132


$           462,364

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated
   balance sheets




Cash and cash equivalents

$           521,598


$           458,195

Restricted cash included in other assets

3,534


4,169

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$           525,132


$           462,364

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended October 31, 2022

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



GAAP


Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses


Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets


Amortization 
of Debt
Issuance Costs


Other (2)


Income Tax
Effects and
Adjustments (3)


Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:














Costs of subscription

$     65,427


$   (5,253)


$     (18,394)


$           —


$        —


$            —


$    41,780

Costs of professional services and other

22,289


(5,781)


(801)





15,707

Gross profit

59.6 %


5.1 %


8.8 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


73.5 %















Research and development

49,158


(15,591)






33,567

Sales and marketing

111,599


(19,727)


(12,591)





79,281

General and administrative

46,248


(17,675)




1,929



30,502

Income (loss) from operations

(77,385)


64,027


31,786



(1,929)



16,499

Operating margin

(35.6) %


29.5 %


14.6 %


0.0 %


(0.9) %


0.0 %


7.6 %















Interest expense

(3,547)




1,839




(1,708)

Other income, net

393







393

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(80,539)


64,027


31,786


1,839


(1,929)



15,184

Provision for income taxes

3,565






324


3,889

Net income (loss)

(84,104)


64,027


31,786


1,839


(1,929)


(324)


11,295

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(353)







(353)

Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests

924





924



Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

(84,675)


64,027


31,786


1,839


(1,005)


(324)


11,648















Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software
      Incorporated (1)

$        (1.11)












$         0.15

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software
      Incorporated (1)

$        (1.11)












$         0.15



(1) 

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 76,040 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 76,040 basic and 87,089 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. As a result of our adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, the company uses the if-converted method to calculate the non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated related to the convertible notes. Approximately 9,699 shares related to the convertible notes were therefore included in the non-GAAP diluted share number, while the numerator used to compute this measure was increased by $1.2 million for after-tax interest expense savings related to our convertible notes.

(2) 

Other consists of insurance proceeds for loss recoveries and an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

(3) 

During the three months ended October 31, 2022, the company utilized a long-term projected tax rate in the computation of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended October 31, 2021

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



GAAP


Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses


Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets


Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs


Loss on

Conversion of

Convertible

Senior Notes


Other (2)


Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:














Costs of subscription

$  52,279


$    (4,162)


$      (16,736)


$                 —


$          —


$          —


$  31,381

Costs of professional services and other

25,341


(4,729)


(3,642)





16,970

Gross profit

58.2 %


4.8 %


11.0 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


74.0 %















Research and development

39,990


(11,357)






28,633

Sales and marketing

83,779


(13,217)


(13,140)





57,422

General and administrative

40,513


(16,994)






23,519

Income (loss) from operations

(56,086)


50,459


33,518





27,891

Operating margin

(30.2) %


27.2 %


18.0 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


15.0 %















Interest expense

(31,130)




29,454




(1,676)

Other expense, net

(1,298)





228



(1,070)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(88,514)


50,459


33,518


29,454


228



25,145

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(476)


733


1,629





1,886

Net income (loss)

(88,038)


49,726


31,889


29,454


228



23,259

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(273)







(273)

Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests

3,438






3,438


Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

(91,203)


49,726


31,889


29,454


228


3,438


23,532















Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa
     Software Incorporated (1)

$     (1.23)












$       0.32

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa
      Software Incorporated (1)

$     (1.23)












$       0.31



(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,133 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,133 basic and 76,754 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



GAAP


Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses


Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets


Amortization of

Debt Issuance
Costs


Other (2)


Income Tax
Effects and
Adjustments (3)


Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:














Costs of subscription

$  184,364


$ (14,586)


$     (54,148)


$              —


$            —


$             —


$   115,630

Costs of professional services and other

67,489


(16,008)


(4,244)





47,237

Gross profit

59.7 %


4.9 %


9.3 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


73.9 %















Research and development

139,134


(42,411)






96,723

Sales and marketing

315,767


(53,017)


(37,933)





224,817

General and administrative

130,328


(46,229)




1,929



86,028

Income (loss) from operations

(212,272)


172,251


96,325



(1,929)



54,375

Operating margin

(34.0) %


27.6 %


15.4 %


0.0 %


(0.3) %


0.0 %


8.7 %















Interest expense

(10,642)




5,435




(5,207)

Other expense, net

(4,032)





(1,288)



(5,320)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(226,946)


172,251


96,325


5,435


(3,217)



43,848

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

8,957






2,273


11,230

Net income (loss)

(235,903)


172,251


96,325


5,435


(3,217)


(2,273)


32,618

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,019)







(1,019)

Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests

6,533





6,533



Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

(241,417)


172,251


96,325


5,435


3,316


(2,273)


33,637















Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa
     Software Incorporated (1)

$      (3.19)












$         0.44

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa
     Software Incorporated (1)

$      (3.19)












$         0.43



(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 75,635 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 75,635 basic and 86,890 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. As a result of our adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, the company uses the if-converted method to calculate the non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated related to the convertible notes. Approximately 9,699 shares related to the convertible notes were therefore included in the non-GAAP diluted share number, while the numerator used to compute this measure was increased by $3.4 million for after-tax interest expense savings related to our convertible notes.

(2)

Other consists of insurance proceeds for loss recoveries, gain on non-marketable investments and an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

(3)

During the nine months ended October 31, 2022, the company utilized a long-term projected tax rate in the computation of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



GAAP


Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses


Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets


Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs


Loss on Conversion

 of Convertible
Senior

 Notes


Other (2)


Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:














Costs of subscription

$  154,701


$  (11,063)


$        (45,146)


$                 —


$                    —


$            —


$    98,492

Costs of professional services and other

81,865


(12,984)


(16,016)





52,865

Gross profit

55.5 %


4.5 %


11.5 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


71.5 %















Research and development

125,625


(33,075)






92,550

Sales and marketing

237,902


(36,668)


(39,413)





161,821

General and administrative

116,139


(51,461)






64,678

Income (loss) from operations

(184,241)


145,251


100,575





61,585

Operating margin

(34.6) %


27.3 %


18.9 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


11.6 %















Interest expense

(90,854)




85,716




(5,138)

Other income (expense), net

(2,746)





357



(2,389)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(277,841)


145,251


100,575


85,716


357



54,058

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(2,697)


2,550


5,448




746


6,047

Net income (loss)

(275,144)


142,701


95,127


85,716


357


(746)


48,011

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(790)







(790)

Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests

8,673






8,673


Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software
     Incorporated

(283,027)


142,701


95,127


85,716


357


7,927


48,801















Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to
     Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$      (3.85)












$        0.66

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to
     Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$      (3.85)












$        0.64



(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,514 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,514 basic and 76,431 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows Margin

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended October 31,


Nine Months Ended October 31,




2022


2021


2022


2021

Net cash provided by operating activities



$        71,298


$        31,015


$      150,134


$      103,908

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(5,764)


(3,594)


(14,005)


(10,256)

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount




821



1,338

Adjusted free cash flows



$        65,534


$        28,242


$      136,129


$        94,990











Divided by: total revenues



$      217,336


$      185,816


$      624,810


$      531,991

Operating cash flows margin



32.8 %


16.7 %


24.0 %


19.5 %

Adjusted free cash flows margin



30.2 %


15.2 %


21.8 %


17.9 %



Trailing Twelve Months Ended October 31,


2022


2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$      214,316


$      124,312

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(17,602)


(12,189)

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount


1,538

Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination   


19,428

Adjusted free cash flows

$      196,714


$      133,089





Divided by: total revenues

$      818,108


$      695,535

Operating cash flows margin

26.2 %


17.9 %

Adjusted free cash flows margin

24.0 %


19.1 %

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301700179.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.