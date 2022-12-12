InventHelp Inventors Develop Work Tray for Use with Any Scaffold (RSM-164)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there could be a better way to keep tools and supplies handy when working at elevated levels," said one of two inventors, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the LITTLE IVAN. Our design eliminates the physical strain and hazards associated with placing tools near the feet on the scaffolding plank."

The invention provides an effective work tray for use with any scaffold. In doing so, it ensures that tools or supplies are easily accessible while working. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it eliminates the need to place tools near the feet. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, painters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSM-164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

