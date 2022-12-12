Koning Corporation taps high-profile radiologists and researchers to join Scientific Advisory Board

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning is announcing the creation of a Scientific Advisory Board, adding several high-profile radiologists and researchers to its ranks. Among those who have joined the board are Dr. Richard Ha (Professor of Radiology at Columbia University in NY), Dr. Richard Reaven (Clinical Professor at University of Maryland), Dr. Kristina Siddall (Diagnostic Radiologist and Owner of Bayview Imaging in Miami, FL), and Dr. John A. Cutrone (Diagnostic Radiologist in Columbus, GA). All of these distinguished physicians are recognized as specialists in the field of breast imaging. Dr. Ioannis Sechopoulos (Professor of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at Radboud University) has also joined the Scientific Advisory Board, and is an internationally recognized specialist in the science of breast CT.

Koning Breast CT (PRNewswire)

According to Koning management, the Scientific Advisory Board was created to get feedback and recommendations from a team of trained industry professionals with the goal of providing technology that generates superior images suitable to reading radiologists, while also allowing for an improved patient experience.

"The creation of the Scientific Advisory Board is a sign of Koning's devotion to continually improving the performance of its Koning Vera Breast CT device," says Koning President, David Georges . "Being able to connect regularly with top doctors in the breast imaging industry will push the company forward and help achieve its aim to provide Breast CT as a breast imaging option to women around the world."

After training on the Koning Vera Breast CT, Dr. John Cutrone had this to say: "First off, WOW. It's pretty amazing to see the quality of the images. At worst, the images are a major improvement on tomo images. At best, they are so much easier to look at and read than an MRI and better quality. So, yes, they live up to the hype."

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com. To invest in Koning, please go to the company's profile on StartEngine.

(PRNewsfoto/Koning Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koning Corporation