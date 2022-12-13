5WPR Named to List of "The 10 Dominant PR Companies in 2022"

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been named to Mirror Review's "The 10 Dominant PR Companies in 2022" list. The list recognizes dominant companies in the PR sector exemplifying sheer vision and innovative approaches to set themselves up for unrivaled growth and success.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our daily efforts to be at the forefront of innovation within the industry," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Congratulations to all the agencies who made the list, we're honored to be named alongside you!"

"As an agency, we truly value and appreciate each recognition we receive," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "They are reminders that our hard work does not go unnoticed by our peers, and it encourages us to continue to innovate and outperform ourselves year after year."

Mirror Review is known for unleashing successful business stories and inspirational entrepreneur journeys and is rapidly rising through the ranks as one of the leading business magazines in the industry.

This year has proven to be monumental for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded six American Business Awards, being named to the PR Net 100 List 2022, as well as being named a top-ten U.S. agency by O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations