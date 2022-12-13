Debut on the report points to AnyRoad's category innovation and overall ease of use

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad , the leading platform for data-driven experiential marketing, today announced that it has been named a High Performer in six categories as it debuts on the G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report. With an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, this marks AnyRoad's first inclusion in the industry report, further validating their innovativeness and leadership trajectory within the industry.

AnyRoad is the leading Experience Relationship Management (ERM) platform enabling global brands to properly measure, scale, and implement their offline and online experiential marketing campaigns. AnyRoad empowers companies to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and better understand their brand associations by providing them with data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing. (PRNewsfoto/AnyRoad) (PRNewswire)

AnyRoad Named High Performer in Six Categories in G2 2023 Winter Grid Report

The High Performer designation is driven primarily by the high rankings that AnyRoad has earned by verified customers for customer satisfaction in each of the six categories. A testament to the ease of use and overall performance of the AnyRoad platform.

AnyRoad was listed as a High Performer in the following six G2 Winter 2023 Grid categories:

"For AnyRoad to debut on the G2 Grid in such positive positions based on actual customer feedback across the board is humbling," said AnyRoad COO and Co-Founder Daniel Yaffe. "We will not rest on our laurels, we are going to use this data to continue to innovate our data-driven experiential marketing platform so our customers can build better experiences for their customers."

Demonstrating their leadership in the experiential marketing platform space, AnyRoad is outpacing the competition. Highlights from verified customer feedback on the G2 platform:

With nearly 2 million verified reviews and 80 million annual visitors, G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Within each vendor category, products are ranked based on a number of different criteria that fall within two main areas; customer satisfaction and market presence. Based on their score, vendors are then placed into one of four quadrants on the Grid. Products in the High Performer quadrant are rated very highly by G2 users in customer satisfaction while also having strong market presence scores.

To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from active AnyRoad users, visit G2's review page, https://www.g2.com/products/anyroad/reviews

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform that enables global brands to operate and optimize their events, tours, classes, and activations to grow brand loyalty and increase experience ROI. It allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential programs with a flexible, configurable platform and provides the powerful insights needed to accelerate business growth. Unlike event management software, point solutions, or IT-developed tools, AnyRoad's unified platform manages the entire guest journey, from first brand interaction to brand loyalist. Companies like Budweiser, Diageo, Michaels, Ben & Jerry's, and The North Face all count on AnyRoad to prove the impact of their experiential marketing. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AnyRoad