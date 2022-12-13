Exclusive Oceanfront Las Rosadas Resort Community in Private Nature Preserve on Nearly 1.25 Miles of Jalisco's Coastline Marketed Exclusively by Coldwell Banker Realty

JALISCO, Mexico, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oceanfront Las Rosadas resort and development community in a private nature preserve on nearly 1.25 miles of coastline is being marketed exclusively by Joyce Rey and Timothy Di Prizito, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Specialists in the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty. Located in Costalegre in Jalisco, Mexico, the resort includes a phase one offering release of a private villa, three Ocean Club Casitas and five villa lot development opportunities. Additionally, future phase releases will include other lot development opportunities and finished properties.

"In Las Rosadas, generous hospitality meets luxury living in a stunning untouched coastal setting," said Rey. "This perfect getaway is an escape destination for relaxation and adventure."

Boasting dramatic coastline cliffs and pristine sandy beaches, Las Rosadas is a sublime paradise grounded by wonders of nature, including views of the whale migrations, dolphins playing, birds roosting, protected sea turtles as well as diverse indigenous flora and fauna. With most of its 387 acres in a private preserve and green spaces, the property offers an abundance of adventure opportunities from swimming and snorkeling the clear waters, boating to the islands or exploring the tropical forest through a series of hiking and biking paths.

Complementing the natural wonders, the exclusive boutique resort offers five-star luxury amenities and concierge services on site. Restaurateur Laurent Manrique's culinary team brings a daily menu inspired by fresh and local ingredients while serving simple yet elegant coastal Mexican cuisine on the sand at Bar Mono, or under the stars at La Terraza.

With around 400 feet of linear unobstructed ocean views, the beautiful Paloma Blanca villa stands out as the crown jewel in Costalegre and offers six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and approximately more than 10,000 square feet of interior and exterior living space. The three Ocean Club Casitas are based on a contemporary vision of the traditional Mexican way of living by the sea. With approximately 3,600 to 4,000 square feet of interior and exterior living space, two casitas have two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, and one casita has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

According to Di Prizito, "Those who spend time on the shores of Las Rosadas find themselves refreshed and inspired. This is a ground-floor opportunity for anyone who previously missed out on Mexico years ago."

The Puerto Vallarta International Airport and the Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport are the two commercial airports servicing Las Rosadas as well as Chamela airfield that services private flights. There are plans in place for a new airport twenty minutes north of the community.

