InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Bicycle Kickstand (SCO-244)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and accessible kickstand for bicycles that don't have one already incorporated into the design," said an inventor, from Vallejo, Calif., "so I invented the KICK IT. My invention would eliminate the need for a cyclist to lay an expensive bike on its side on concrete, asphalt, gravel or dirt."

The invention provides an effective way to support a bicycle without a kickstand in an upright position. In doing so, it eliminates the need to rest the bicycle on the ground. As a result, it could help protect a bicycle from damage and it could help preserve the bike's appearance. The invention features a compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for bicyclists who have bicycles without incorporated kickstands. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

